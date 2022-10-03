The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between February 25, 2022 and March 1, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
02/25 Demond Spivey, 794 Dave Murrell Rd., Forest – Failure to Stop When Officer Signals
02/25 Jonah Wilder, 1160 Red Dog Rd., Carthage- Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Resisting or Obstructing Arrest; Public Drunk
02/26 Matthew D. Hickman, 29303 Lovorn, Louisville – Armed Robbery
02/26 Malcolm Shelwood, 565 York Rd., Morton – Aggravated Assault, Extreme Indifference to Life; Petit Larceny; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order
02/27 Marcos G Andres, 300 North Banks St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense
02/27 Joey Gainey, 380 Rankin Rd., Morton – Disturbance of Family
02/27 Oler Jones, 1388 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense
02/27 Emya Lyles, 923 E Seventh St., Forest – Only one or No Headlight; No Driver’s License; Possession of Marijuana/ Syn Cannabinoids in the Motor Vehicle
02/27 Dewey Curtis Lee Garner, 8143 Old Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Public Drunk
02/28 Leslie Patrick, 979 Oliver Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family
02/28 James Bradley Anderson, 707 Bailey St., Forest – Grand Larceny; Motor Vehicle Taking-over $1000 (felony); Receiving Stolen Property (felony)
02/28 Lacretia Lofton, 229 S Coleman Rd., Forest – Hold for Evaluation
02/28 Gaylon Christopher Bates, 519 S Third Ave., Forest – Armed Robbery; Disturbing the Peace of Another
02/28 Undra Evans-Williams, 1285 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Forest – Hold for Evaluation
02/28 Xavier Jamal Russell, 559 Harrison Lane, Forest – Parole Violation
03/01 Lonnie Lee Johnson, 5079 Midway Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense
03/01 Danielle Smith-Wall, 977 SCR 150, Morton – Probation Violation
03/01 Eladio Lopez Ramirez, 1203 Melwood Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense
03/02 Mackie Steven May, 487 Dennis Rd., Lake – Not Listed
03/02 Phillip Dewayne Jones, 1308 Salem Rd., Forest – Not Listed
03/02 Robert Charles Gray, 81 Lyles Dr., Morton – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order
03/02 Melissa May, 489 Dennis Rd., Lake – Hold for Other Agency
03/03 Kathleen Graffenread, 107 S Rasco Lane, Forest – Not Listed
03/03 Mandy Grace Stewart, 109 Old Black & White Cemetery Rd., Forest - Not Listed
03/03 Richard Fortenberry, No Address, Not Listed
03/03 Timothy Bridges, 396 Patrick Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; No Tag or Expired; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); No Seatbelt
03/03 Marzell Reed Jr., 537 N Water Tank Rd., Forest – Sale of Paraphernalia; Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor); Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order
03/03 John Easterling, 4428 Conehatta Prospect Rd., Conehatta – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order
03/03 Andre Williams, 659 Patrick Dr., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order; Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)