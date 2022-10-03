The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between February 25, 2022 and March 1, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

02/25 Demond Spivey, 794 Dave Murrell Rd., Forest – Failure to Stop When Officer Signals

02/25 Jonah Wilder, 1160 Red Dog Rd., Carthage- Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Resisting or Obstructing Arrest; Public Drunk

02/26 Matthew D. Hickman, 29303 Lovorn, Louisville – Armed Robbery

02/26 Malcolm Shelwood, 565 York Rd., Morton – Aggravated Assault, Extreme Indifference to Life; Petit Larceny; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

02/27 Marcos G Andres, 300 North Banks St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

02/27 Joey Gainey, 380 Rankin Rd., Morton – Disturbance of Family

02/27 Oler Jones, 1388 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

02/27 Emya Lyles, 923 E Seventh St., Forest – Only one or No Headlight; No Driver’s License; Possession of Marijuana/ Syn Cannabinoids in the Motor Vehicle

02/27 Dewey Curtis Lee Garner, 8143 Old Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Public Drunk

02/28 Leslie Patrick, 979 Oliver Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

02/28 James Bradley Anderson, 707 Bailey St., Forest – Grand Larceny; Motor Vehicle Taking-over $1000 (felony); Receiving Stolen Property (felony)

02/28 Lacretia Lofton, 229 S Coleman Rd., Forest – Hold for Evaluation

02/28 Gaylon Christopher Bates, 519 S Third Ave., Forest – Armed Robbery; Disturbing the Peace of Another

02/28 Undra Evans-Williams, 1285 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Forest – Hold for Evaluation

02/28 Xavier Jamal Russell, 559 Harrison Lane, Forest – Parole Violation

03/01 Lonnie Lee Johnson, 5079 Midway Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

03/01 Danielle Smith-Wall, 977 SCR 150, Morton – Probation Violation

03/01 Eladio Lopez Ramirez, 1203 Melwood Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

03/02 Mackie Steven May, 487 Dennis Rd., Lake – Not Listed

03/02 Phillip Dewayne Jones, 1308 Salem Rd., Forest – Not Listed

03/02 Robert Charles Gray, 81 Lyles Dr., Morton – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

03/02 Melissa May, 489 Dennis Rd., Lake – Hold for Other Agency

03/03 Kathleen Graffenread, 107 S Rasco Lane, Forest – Not Listed

03/03 Mandy Grace Stewart, 109 Old Black & White Cemetery Rd., Forest - Not Listed

03/03 Richard Fortenberry, No Address, Not Listed

03/03 Timothy Bridges, 396 Patrick Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; No Tag or Expired; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); No Seatbelt

03/03 Marzell Reed Jr., 537 N Water Tank Rd., Forest – Sale of Paraphernalia; Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor); Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

03/03 John Easterling, 4428 Conehatta Prospect Rd., Conehatta – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

03/03 Andre Williams, 659 Patrick Dr., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order; Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)