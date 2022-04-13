The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between March 24 and April 7, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

03/24 Joshua McDonald, 567 Martin Luther King Dr., Morton – Indictment

03/24 Billy Charles Smith, 3637 King Rd., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Jerome Hord, 8890 Morton Marathon Rd., Pulaski – Indictment

03/24 Katina Ann Jackson, 84 Lang Mill Rd., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Andreka Harper, 1062 Homewood Rd., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Jardaiza Kincaid, 1783 Cowardtown Rd., Morton – Indictment

03/24 Marquita Jazelle Silas, 212 MLK Ave., Hattiesburg – Indictment

03/24 James Wash, 7200 65th Ave., MN – Probation Violation

03/24 Willis Taveon Brown, 135 W Oak Rd., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Haley Ates, 7561 Hwy 501, Louin – Indictment

03/24 Rio Hobson, 963 Jenkins St., Pearl – Aggravated Assault, Extreme Indifference to Life; Domestic Violence Assault; Attempt to Commit an Offense

03/24 Nathan Moore, 256 Crossroads Rd., Pelahatchie – Grand Larceny

03/24 Braxton Lee McCann, 1843 Salem Rd., Forest – Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon; Trespass

03/24 Ladarius Omar Reed, 560 Hughes Lane, Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Following to Close

03/25 Ronald Alan Hart, 4394 Cliff Armstrong Rd., Forest – Possession of Schedule I, Controlled Substance; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

03/25 Samantha Lynn Haralson, 111 Old Black and White Cemetery Rd., Forest – Improperly Operating Equipment; No Auto Insurance; Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

03/25 Darrick Benard Holliday, 37 CR 182 A, Bay Springs – Possession of Weapon by a Convicted Felon

03/25 Jimmy Rawson, 8906 Hwy 80, Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

03/25 Dewayne Shields, New Subdivision Rd., Morton – Obstructing Public Highway; Disturbing the Peace of Another; Possession of Paraphernalia

03/25 Cheyenne Leigh Carlige, 257 Tallabogue Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

03/25 Jerry Charles Bell, Jr., 1672 Turkey Creek Rd., Decatur – DUI/2nd Offense

3/25 Marcus Allen Hood, 779 Armetta Rd., Meridian – DUI/3rd or Subsequent Offense; Driving While License is Suspended; No Auto Insurance

03/26 Demond Spivey, 794 Dave Murrell Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

03/26 Johnny Dewayne Gray, 720 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Justice Court Failure to Appear

03/27 Calvin Terrell Williams, 52 N Little River 12, Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; Driving While License is Suspended; No Auto Insurance

03/27 Marvin McGee, 143 Don Cager Rd. 12, Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor); No Auto Insurance

03/28 Christopher Griffin, 512 E Third Ave., Simple Domestic Violence/1st/2nd Offense

03/28 Terry Ickom, 251 Hwy 80 E., Lake – Indictment

03/28 Otis Calhoun, 2643 Cliff Armstrong Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

03/29 Roger Lynn Guy, 4964 Hwy 481 S, Pulaski – Contempt of Court

03/29 Lasheena Williamson, 11218 Hwy 489, Conehatta – Careless Driving; DUI/1st Offense

03/29 Holly Ingram, 7964 Hwy 481 S, Pulaski – Contempt of Court

03/30 Vernon King, 206 Choctaw Cr., Conehatta – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance

03/30 Sylvester Francisco, 530 Old Morton Rd., Lot #3 – Forest – Not Listed

03/30 Christopher Lamar Eirby, 1889 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Forest – Public Drunk

03/31 Heather Porter, 3725 Old Hwy 80. Morton – Attempt to Commit an Offense

03/31 Sharon Henry, 145 Clubview Dr., Jackson – False Pretense

03/31 Angieleah Tubby, 756 South Raleigh St., Forest – Possession of Marijuana/ Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle; Possession of Paraphernalia; Malicious Mischief; Damage Traffic Control Device

03/31 Clamario Wilson, N 877 Dave Murrell Rd., Forest – Trespassing upon Lands of Another

04/01/22 to 04/07/22

04/01 Shamiya Hardy, 113 Greenie Morrow S Rd., Lawrence – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; No Tag or Expired; Speeding 30+

04/02 Jaylon Tovious Crespo, 804 Line Drive Rd., Forest – Malicious Mischief/ Public Building

04/02 Joshua Renard Hawkins, 1701 Caddo Drive, Irving, TX- DUI/1st Offense; Careless Driving; No Driver’s License

04/02 Jimmy Lee Jones, 5354 Longview St., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence

04/02 Exso Chandler, Jr., 611 Dale St., Forest – Shoplifting

04/02 Andreka Samone Harper, 1062 Homewood Rd., Forest – Attempt to Committ an Offense

04/02 Javion Burkes, 231 Jones St., #35, Forest – Possession of Marijuana/ Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle

04/03 Dustin Gilbert, 8792 Hwy 483, Ludlow – Domestic Aggravated Assault; Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

04/04 Ronal Bilcinto Perez, 1340 E 4th St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance

04/04 Rodney Jones, 374 Old Hwy 35, Forest – Writ to Take Custody

04/04 Calvin Luckett, 187 Luckett Cv, Carthage – Capital Murder

04/04 Nicholas Perez Jiminez, 22 Second Ave, Morton – Aggravated Assault, Used of Deadly Weapon, Etc., Concealed weapon (felony)

04/05 Lavondrick Sylvester, 1427 Pat Luckett Rd., Canton – Capital Murder

04/05 Darquise James Davis, 1328 W Concordia Ave., Milwaukee, WI – Capital Murder

04/05 Jordan Myers, 95 E 2nd Ave., Morton – Capital Murder

04/05 Deshawn Puckett, no address – Parole Violation

04/05 Letraygo Nelson, 105 Sand Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell; Possession of Paraphernalia; No Seatbelt

04/06 Robert Charles Gray, 81 Lyles Dr., Morton – Writ to Take Custody

04/06 Brent Joshua Watson, 3203 King Rd., Forest – Disturbing the Peace of Another

04/07 Myrley Kyzar, 4375 Homewood Rd., Lake – Contempt of Court; Justice Court Failure to Appear

04/07 Austin Boswell, 11391 Rd. 418, Union – DUI/1st Offense; Driving While License is Suspended

04/07 Lee Willis, 524 Valley View Dr. Philadelphia – DUI/ 1st Offense; No Driver’s License

04/07 Enrique Julian Agustin Felix, 801 Neill St., Carthage – DUI/1st Offense; Speeding 10-19; No Seatbelt; No Auto Insurance; No Driver’s License

04/07 Carlos Negron, 1471 Watson Dr., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense