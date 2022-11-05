The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between April 29 and May 5, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

04/29 Richard Chaney, 822 Harmon Rd., Morton – Old Fines; Trafficking Controlled Substance; Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

04/29 Edward Hall, Hwy 80 E, Forest – Mittimus; Hold for Judge

04/29 Johnny Gray, 720 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Mittimus

04/29 Darrell Barrett, 2379 Line Prairie Rd., Morton – Trespassing

04/30 Kaleb Eric Harvey, 982 Harrison Rd., Forest – Malicious Mischief

04/30 Christopher Lashone Gray, 318 Old Hwy 21, Forest – Disturbing the Peace

04/30 Domingo Perez, 544 Ann St., Forest – No Driver’s License; DUI/1st Offense; No Insurance

05/02 Austin Ray Thompson, 205 Alfred Agee Rd., Morton – Trespassing

05/02 Ashley Jackson, 1804 Hwy 483 Forest - Warrant; Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle;

05/02 Phillip Shane Madden, 78 Lynn St., Sebastopol – Disturbing of Family; Possession of Paraphernalia

05/03 Herman Perritt Jr., 1424 Old Sawmill Rd., Lake – DUI

05/03 Jesus Mendoza, No Address – No Driver’s License; No Insurance; DUI, Possession of Concealed Deadly Weapon.

05/04 Syniia Jones, 103 Rose St., Forest – Hold for Investigation

05/04 Charles Allen, 243 Clyde B. Rd., Walnut Grove – Possession of Paraphernalia

05/04 Hailey Cohran Howard, 80 Craven Rd., Morton – Warrant; Contempt of Court

05/05 Michael Lindsey, 1039 E First St., Forest – Indictment

05/05 Larry Hobbs, 236 Oak St., Morton – Possession of Firearm by a Felon

05/05 Kendrick Slaughter, 211 Stephens Rd., Newton – DUI/Other

05/05 Brittany Cherry, 1882 Neelytown Rd., Decatur – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle

05/05 Kenneth Kennedy, 1208 Rd 101, Philadelphia – DUI/1st Offense

05/05 Sebastian Bartolo Francisco, 53 Old Morton Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace; Public Drunk

05/05 Rolanda Seto II, 302 George St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance