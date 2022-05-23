The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between May 13 and May 19, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

05/13 Johnny A. Reed, 1112 Oak St. E, Forest – Failure to Appear

05/13 Carol Moore, 3143 Tallabogue Rd., Forest – Simple Assault

05/13 Jimmy Carl Porter, No Address – Suspended License;

Switched Tag

05/14 Lachandra Ealy, 5923 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Aggravated Assault with Firearm and Weapon; Domestic Violence; Disturbing the Peace; Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon; false information to the police

05/14 Darinel Martinez, 767 Marion Blvd., Forest – DUI/1st; No Drivers License; Seatbelt Violation

05/14 Alexander Miranda, 138 Scott Dr., Forest – DUI/1st

05/15 Denny Javier Henriquez, 360 North Eight Ave., Forest - Aggravated Assault

05/15 Scotty Bell, 2742 Conehatta Rd., Lake – Indictment

05/17 Sherry Coonce, 6257 Hwy 35 N., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

05/17 Charles Frank Brown, 317 Bank St., Forest – Old Fines

05/17 Andres Alonzo Lucas, 419 Wilson Dr., Forest – No Seatbelt; No Insurance; No Driver’s License; DUI/1st; Careless Driving

05/18 Lorenzo Hunt, 515 Coleman Rd., Forest – Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; Possession of Controlled Substance

05/18 Lathern Usry, 4560 Lloyd Hill Rd., Carthage; Reckless Driving; DUI/2nd

05/18 Christie Wilkerson, 828 Little River Rd., Forest – Parole Violation

05/18 Jerry Renfroe, 201 Munn Rd., Pelahatchie – Parole Violation

05/18 Austin Perkins, Homeless – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

05/18 Clamrio Deshun Wilson, 877 N Dave Murrell Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Disturbing the Peace

05/19 John Johnson, 216 Welch Rd., Lena – Hold for Other Agency

05/19 David Anderson Suero, 304 Hillsboro St., Forest – Possession of Marijuana; DUI/2nd; Speeding; No Driver’s License; No Proof of Insurance