The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between May 20 and May 26, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

05/20 Ricky Westbrook, 543 Cooksey Rd., Lake – Contempt of Court x5

05/20 Dewayne Shields, 814 W Third St., Forest – Threatening Phone Calls (warrant)

05/21 Jamond Rosell, 64 Craft St., Forest – Reckless Driving; Expired Tag; Disregard to Traffic Device; No Driver’s License; No Insurance

05/21 Aaron Shawn Langford, 2648 VFW Rd., Lake – Possession of Meth (felony)

05/22 Gerald Ogletree, 9198 Hwy 80, Morton – Old Fines; Hold for Other Agency

05/23 Marco Watts, 745 Jack Lee Dr., Forest – Probation Violation

05/23 Christopher Nickson, 8046 Hwy 21 N., Forest – Disturbance of Family

05/24 James Earl Norris, 3473 Laurel Hill Rd., Carthage – Disturbance of Family; Disorderly Conduct; Trespassing; Resisting Arrest

05/24 Jason Reed, 639 E 2nd St., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (pills); Petit Larceny

05/24 Vincente Parker, 341 Trenton Rd., Morton – Failure to Comply; Improper Turn

05/24 Candie Arinder – Possession of Controlled Substance (pills); Petit Larceny

05/24 Lahanist Smith, 74 New Subdivision Rd., Morton – Disturbance of Family; Hold for Mental Evaluation

05/24 Brittany Adams, 38 S Main St., Lake – Possession of Meth

05/24 Justin Adams, 38 S Main St., Lake – Possession of Meth

05/24 Malcolm Cole Allen, 426 Morris Tullos Dr., Morton – Malicious Mischief; Domestic Violence; Contempt of Court

05/25 Gilberto Ramirez, 457 Hwy 481 S, Morton – Domestic Violence, Simple Assault

05/25 Shemyia Lyles, 664 Grant Johnson Rd., Morton – Domestic Violence

05/25 Angelia Lyles, 489 Bilbro Rd., Morton – Hold for Investigation

05/25 Jeremy Ward, 1443 Old 13th St., Morton – Hold for Investigation

05/25 Tommy Hatch, 4333 Hillsboro Rd., Forest – DUI

05/26 Jason Tubby, Homeless – Public Drunk

05/26 Joe Thrash, 15 E St., Sebastopol – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

05/26 John Strickland, 3965 Bufkin Rd, Forest – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

05/26 Kimberly Thompson, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton – Domestic Violence

05/26 Linton Watts, 745 Jack Lee Dr., Forest – Warrant