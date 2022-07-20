The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between July 8 and July 14, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
07/08 Brett Posey, 109 McMillan Rd., Lake – Hold for Judge; Resisting Arrest; Assault on Officer; Disorderly Conduct
07/08 Carlos Rojas Feria, 1340 E 4th St., Morton – Hold for Other Agency; Felony Malicious Mischief, B & E
07/08 Malcolm Shelwood, 565 York Rd., Morton – Domestic Violence
07/08 Jerry Lee Roberts, 2162 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Family Disturbance
07/08 Keith James Henderson, 90 Burkes Circle, Forest – Family Disturbance
07/08 Kenneth Ray Mobbs, 130 Penn Oak Lane, Pelahatchie – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Expired License
07/08 Floyd Spangler, 3936 Measles Rd., Morton – Probation Violation
07/08 Edward Hall, Hwy 80 E., Forest - Mittimus
07/08 Jerry Bell, 1672 Turkey Creek Rd., Decatur – Mittimus
07/09 Christopher Rankin, 37805 Hwy 80, Apt. F, Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance
07/09 Clayton Martin, 283 Springs St., Morton – Resisting Arrest; Assault on Officer; Destruction of Property; Domestic Violence
07/09 Juan Sabartin, 2449 King Rd., Forest – Domestic Violence
07/09 Maria Lopez, 2449 King Rd., Forest – Domestic Violence
07/09 Jimmy Frith, 212 Hutchinson Rd., Forest – Trespassing; Disturbance of Family
07/09 Martin Domingo Perez , 544 Ann St., Forest – Child Endangerment; No Insurance; Open Container; No Driver’s License; DUI/2nd Offense
07/10 Gerardo Lopes Battazaiz, 720 S Main St., Forest – No License; No Proof of Insurance; DUI/1st Offense
07/10 Adam Evans, 62 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Forest – Indictment
07/10 Richard Strickland, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton – Possession of Paraphernalia
07/10 Christopher Ealy, 175 Hunter Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Obstructing Public Roadway
07/10 Kenny Tommy Henderson, 430 Austin St., Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency
07/11 Johnathan Litterall, 3969 Hwy 35 N., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)
07/11 Shatara Anderson, 131 Pine St., Newton – Vagrancy
07/11 Kevin Bridges, 607 Poplar Ave., Forest – Hold for Investigation
07/12 Dewayn Edmond, 3698 Hwy 500, Lena – Public Drunk
07/13 Jamarvin Murrell, 140 Brewer St., Forest – Mittimus
07/13 Derik Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – Mittimus
07/13 Ronald Denson, 187 Chambers Rd., Lena – Mittimus
07/13 Kevan Willis, 8416 Hwy 21, Forest - Mittimus
07/13 Kendall Perkins, 800 Hillsboro St., Forest – Mittimus
07/14 Timothy Roberts, 214 George St., Forest – Probation Violation
07/14 Angel Ruben Lantarn, 709 George St., Forest – Possession of Meth; Hold for Narcotics
07/14 Saint Nicholes Steward, 688 SCR 35-18, Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)
07/14 Christy Leanne Easterling, 2108 Gunter Rd., Walnut Grove, Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Paraphernalia
07/14 Antonio McClendon, 225 Welch Rd., Lena – Hold for Other Agency