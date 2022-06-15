The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between May 27 and June 2, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

06/10 Edward Hall, Hwy 80 E., Forest – Mittimus

06/10 Robert Keith Yates, 3188 SCR 131, Morton – Mittimus

06/11 Arik Brandon Puckett, 54 Tadpole Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

06/11 Harrell Tremaine Jones, 225 Johnsontown Rd., Lake – Child Support; Contempt of Court, Failure to Pay

06/11 Michael Aaron Shows, 9800 Briar Cliff Dr., Moss Point – DUI/1st Offense; Ran Through Roadblock

06/11 Dylan Shawn Wregel, 4522 Attala Rd., McCool – DUI/1st Offense

06/11 Christopher Scott Taylor, 3158 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing of Roadway; Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

06/12 Pancho Andres Gomez, 321 Battle Rd., Forest – No Insurance; Ran Red Light; No Driver’s License; DUI/1st Offense; Careless Driving

06/12 Santigo Andros Domingo, Iberville Rd., Apt.1, Forest – Seatbelt Violation; Careless Driving; No Driver’s License; No Insurance; Open Container

06/12 Demarkis Shavon Pace, 126 Willis Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court

06/12 Jermious Leterrell Ducksworth, 618 S Davis St., Forest – Shoplifting/1st Offense

06/13 Kelvin Jones, 515 S Coleman Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor); Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

06/13 Michael McCarty, 759 E Oak St., Forest – Driving While License Suspended; DUI/Other

06/13 Patelon Veloquez, 55 Lyle Dr., Morton – Domestic Violence; Resisting Arrest

06/13 Alex Martinez, 187 Monroe, Conehatta – DUI/1st Offense; Careless Driving

06/14 Billy G. Patrick, 2080 King Rd., Forest – Probation Violation

06/14 Mandy Landrum Revette, 1264 Goodhope Rd., Lake – Warrant/ Simple Assault

06/15 Gary Franklin, 1940 SCR 5581, Pulaski – Warrant/Bond Surrender, Circuit Court

06/15 Davontae Puckett, 482 Alfred Rd., Morton – Burglary of Building; Hold for Other Agency

06/15 Edward Dearing, 3215 Russell Community Rd., Forest - Hold for Other Agency

06/15 Charles Bernard Hayes Sr., 3863 King Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

06/15 John Henry Nickson, 2076 King Rd., Forest – Assault with Intent

06/15 Stanley Ray Puckett, 56 Tadpole Rd., Forest – Hold for Other Agency

06/15 Sebastian Antal, 5211 Minedza Rd., College Park, MD – Hold for Investigation

06/15 Ionel Hirtu, 5211 Minedza Rd., College Park, MD – Hold for Investigation

06/15 Veronica Slaughter, 6712 Hwy 35 N, Forest – 3x Petit Larceny

06/16 Ladarius Fulgham, 295 Lawrence Rd., Sandhill – Breaking and Entering

06/16 Tori Petty, 535 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia – Breaking and Entering

06/16 Tierney Reid, 150 S Dogwood, Forest – Disturbance of Peace

06/16 Daphene Reid, 491 Nan Lindsey Rd., Morton – Contempt of Court

06/16 Johnny Kincaid, 343 Joe Lee Rd., Ludlow – Resisting Arrest; Public Drunk; Disorderly Conduct