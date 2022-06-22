The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between June 17 and June 23, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

06/17 Armand Williams, Mills Rd., Conehatta – DUI/1st Offense; No Seatbelt; Suspended License

06/17 Johnny Reed, 1338 Steadman Rd., Morton, DUI/2nd Offense; Driving on Wrong Side of the Road; No Proof of Insurance

06/17 James Allen Brown, 619 Country Club Rd., Forest – Assault of Law Enforcement Officer; Disorderly Conduct (misd)

06/17 Ronald Hurtt, 4394 Cliff Armstrong Rd., Forest – Old Fines; Domestic Violence

06/17 Robert Yates, 8630 Hwy 13 N, Morton – Mittimus

06/17 Terrance Smith, 52407 Ponderosa Rd., Lake – Failure to Appear

06/17 Edward Hall, Hwy 80 E., Forest – Mittumus

06/18 Willie Flowers, 5058 Midway Odom Rd., Forest – Simple Assault x2

06/18 Oscar Martinez, 721 Hwy 481 S., Morton – Shoplifting; Possession of Paraphernalia; Failure to Comply; Trespassing

06/19 Ricky Harvey, 1275 Hwy 67, Slaughter, LA – Public Drunk

06/19 Timothy Anderson, 393 Monroe Moore Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Disturbing the Peace

06/19 Shannon Carnley, 3364 Hwy 13, Morton – Disturbance of Family

06/19 Peter Torrez Hunley Jr., 1407 Cherrie Ave., Jackson – Speeding 110/70; following too close; DUI/ 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana

06/19 Edward Antonio Rodriguez-Castillo – 230 E 7th St., Trl. 11, Forest – Hold for Other Agency; DUI/1st Offense

06/20 Franco Olivares, 2114 College Point Blvd., College Point, NY – Disturbance of Public Peace

06/20 Bradley Keith Curtis, 405 Miles Cove, Brandon – Hold for Other County; Court

06/20 Ruby Robertson, 204 Russell Community Rd., Forest – Sentenced

06/20 Amy Trisler, 205 /County Livestreet, Union – Trespassing; Possession of Paraphernalia

06/20 Joshua Sharp, 9868 Hwy 21 N., Forest – Trespassing; Possession of Paraphernalia

06/20 Jeremy Pugh, 201 Munn Rd., Morton – Hold for MDOC

06/20 Timothy Boyce Kelly, 292 Kersch Rd., Brandon – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

06/21 Johntavian Bennett, 659 Jim Owens Rd., Lake - Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Judicated

06/21 Andrew Holly – Failure to Appear

06/22 Kristopher Blake Williamson, 8321 Utah Rd., Lena – Sentenced

06/22 Krystal Reid, 358 E Moore Tower Rd., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Meth (felony)

06/22 Herman Perritt, 1424 Old Sawmill Rd., Lake – Sentenced

06/22 Jerry Charles Bell Jr., 1672 Turkey Creek Rd., Forest – Sentenced

06/22 Kenneth Chandler, 2563 Burma Dr., Pearl – Hold for MDOC, Violation

06/22 Shemyia Lyles, 664 Grant Johnson Rd., Morton – Old Fines

06/22 Angelia Lyles, 489 Bilbro Rd, Morton – Fines

06/22 Dawson Ramirez, 674 Delores Ln., Forest – Auto Burglary; Auto B & E

06/22 Terrell Fabiath Chapman, 954 Bratton Rd., Jackson – Failure to Stop; Fleeing (felony); No Insurance; Hold for Investigation; Shoplifting; Disregarding to Yield to Blue Lights

06/23 Javier Aguila Garcia, 756 Raleigh St., Forest – Public Drunk

06/23 James Griffin, 804 E. 5th St., Forest – Probation Violation

06/23 Kristy Quick, 1808 Hwy 16 N., Carthage – Careless Driving; 3 Cont. of Controlled Substance