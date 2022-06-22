The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between June 17 and June 23, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
06/17 Armand Williams, Mills Rd., Conehatta – DUI/1st Offense; No Seatbelt; Suspended License
06/17 Johnny Reed, 1338 Steadman Rd., Morton, DUI/2nd Offense; Driving on Wrong Side of the Road; No Proof of Insurance
06/17 James Allen Brown, 619 Country Club Rd., Forest – Assault of Law Enforcement Officer; Disorderly Conduct (misd)
06/17 Ronald Hurtt, 4394 Cliff Armstrong Rd., Forest – Old Fines; Domestic Violence
06/17 Robert Yates, 8630 Hwy 13 N, Morton – Mittimus
06/17 Terrance Smith, 52407 Ponderosa Rd., Lake – Failure to Appear
06/17 Edward Hall, Hwy 80 E., Forest – Mittumus
06/18 Willie Flowers, 5058 Midway Odom Rd., Forest – Simple Assault x2
06/18 Oscar Martinez, 721 Hwy 481 S., Morton – Shoplifting; Possession of Paraphernalia; Failure to Comply; Trespassing
06/19 Ricky Harvey, 1275 Hwy 67, Slaughter, LA – Public Drunk
06/19 Timothy Anderson, 393 Monroe Moore Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Disturbing the Peace
06/19 Shannon Carnley, 3364 Hwy 13, Morton – Disturbance of Family
06/19 Peter Torrez Hunley Jr., 1407 Cherrie Ave., Jackson – Speeding 110/70; following too close; DUI/ 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana
06/19 Edward Antonio Rodriguez-Castillo – 230 E 7th St., Trl. 11, Forest – Hold for Other Agency; DUI/1st Offense
06/20 Franco Olivares, 2114 College Point Blvd., College Point, NY – Disturbance of Public Peace
06/20 Bradley Keith Curtis, 405 Miles Cove, Brandon – Hold for Other County; Court
06/20 Ruby Robertson, 204 Russell Community Rd., Forest – Sentenced
06/20 Amy Trisler, 205 /County Livestreet, Union – Trespassing; Possession of Paraphernalia
06/20 Joshua Sharp, 9868 Hwy 21 N., Forest – Trespassing; Possession of Paraphernalia
06/20 Jeremy Pugh, 201 Munn Rd., Morton – Hold for MDOC
06/20 Timothy Boyce Kelly, 292 Kersch Rd., Brandon – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)
06/21 Johntavian Bennett, 659 Jim Owens Rd., Lake - Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Judicated
06/21 Andrew Holly – Failure to Appear
06/22 Kristopher Blake Williamson, 8321 Utah Rd., Lena – Sentenced
06/22 Krystal Reid, 358 E Moore Tower Rd., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Meth (felony)
06/22 Herman Perritt, 1424 Old Sawmill Rd., Lake – Sentenced
06/22 Jerry Charles Bell Jr., 1672 Turkey Creek Rd., Forest – Sentenced
06/22 Kenneth Chandler, 2563 Burma Dr., Pearl – Hold for MDOC, Violation
06/22 Shemyia Lyles, 664 Grant Johnson Rd., Morton – Old Fines
06/22 Angelia Lyles, 489 Bilbro Rd, Morton – Fines
06/22 Dawson Ramirez, 674 Delores Ln., Forest – Auto Burglary; Auto B & E
06/22 Terrell Fabiath Chapman, 954 Bratton Rd., Jackson – Failure to Stop; Fleeing (felony); No Insurance; Hold for Investigation; Shoplifting; Disregarding to Yield to Blue Lights
06/23 Javier Aguila Garcia, 756 Raleigh St., Forest – Public Drunk
06/23 James Griffin, 804 E. 5th St., Forest – Probation Violation
06/23 Kristy Quick, 1808 Hwy 16 N., Carthage – Careless Driving; 3 Cont. of Controlled Substance