The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between August 15 and August 21, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

08/15 Timothy Boykin, 157 Caney Creek Rd., Morton – Failure to Support a Child under Age of 18.

08/15 Mybrisha Jones, Hold for Court

08/15 Verda Purbough, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

08/15 Luther Ducksworth, 601 Birch St., Forest – Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Disobey Traffic Control Device

08/16 Patrick McMillan, 1834 McMillan Rd., Forest – Failure to Appear; Warrant Simple Assault

08/16 Christy McMillan, 813 McMillan Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court

08/16 Moses McLaurin, 479 Subdivision Rd., Morton – Possession of Stolen Property over 1K

08/17 Eboni Treche Walker, 340 Arbor Dr., Ridgeland – Indicted Credit Card Fraud

08/17 Deonta Bender, 4930 Mudline Rd., Lake – Burglary of Commercial Building (felony)

08/17 Clarence E. Lee, 2503 Sunset Dr., Winter Haven, Florida, 33881 – Grand Larceny

08/17 Larry Ickom, 132 Needham Rd., Lake – Petit Larceny; Malicious Mischief

08/17 Moses McLaurin, 99 Craft St., Morton – Possession of Stolen Property x7

08/17 Deloris Stewart, 1473 McMurry Rd., Carthage – Domestic Violence

08/17 Wilson Glenn Rowell, 90 Sunny St., Sebastopol, 39359 – Possession of Schedule IV (misdemeanor); Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Possession of Ectasy (felony)

08/18 Courtney Boyd, 472 Mt. Carmel Rd., Morton – unknown

08/18 Jessica Bolick, Martin Luther King Dr., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

08/18 Montrell Scott, 2839 Old Bannon Rd., Jackson, 39213 – Fleeing (felony)

08/19 Dusty Bray, 1210 Gomillion Rd., Walnut Grove – No Tag, Possession of Controlled Substance, No Proof of Insurance

08/19 Maria Velaquez Hernandez, 654 E 2nd Ave., Morton – DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License

08/19 Willie White, no address listed - DUI/1st Offense

08/19 Edward Hall, no address listed – Mittimus

08/19 Amanda Porter, 1203 N Little River Rd., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia; Obstructing Public Street

08/19 Michael Reed, 610 S Davis St., Forest - Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

08/19 Jimmy Womack, 5107 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

08/19 Jesus Eduardo Martinez, 1750 Hwy 21, Forest – No Driver’s License; Failure to Yield to Blue Lights

08/20 Jeremy Jerome Childress, 338 Glover Ave., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense

08/20 Kiniahas White, 8159 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Lena – Disturbance of Family

08/20 Justin Carlton Stroud, 1036 Lewis Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Seat Belt; No Insurance

08/21 Brenda Amos, 273 N Water Tank Rd., Forest – Domestic Violence

08/21 James Patrick, 273 N Water Tank Rd., Forest – Domestic Violence

08/21 Phyllis Mills, 1409 Old Sawmill Rd., Lake – Domestic Violence

08/21 Mills Willian, 1409 Old Sawmill Rd., Lake – Domestic Violence

08/21 Phillip Jones, 1308 Salem Rd., Lake – Warrant