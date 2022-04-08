The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between July 22 and July 21, 2028. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

7/22 Michael Johnson, 96 Hunt Rd., Lake – Domestic Violence

7/22 Edward Hall, Forest – Mittimus

7/22 Jerry Bell Jr., 1672 Turkey Creek Rd., Decatur – Mittimus

7/23 Hasheen McClendon, 38 Hunter Lane, Forest – Warrant, Contempt of Court

7/23 Octavious Holloway, 13 Boykin St., Morton – Shoplifting; Failure to Comply

7/24 Timothy Scott Field, 714 Crestview Dr., Carthage – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

7/24 Debra Field, 714 Crestview Dr., Carthage – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

7/24 Melvin Martinez, 1302 E 7th St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance; Open Container; Child Endangerment

7/25 Joey Graves, 322 Anthony Ln., Sebastopol – Disorderly Conduct

7/25 Christopher Johnson, 114 Pine St., Morton – Hold for MDOC

7/25 Juan Martin, 903 Line Dr., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia

7/26 Johnnie Ray Triplett, 1790 Hwy 487, Lena – Possession of Paraphernalia; Open Container; No Driver’s License

7/26 Kierra Katrina Watts, 524 N 4th St., Forest – Aggravated Assault

7/26 Darryl Wayne Johnson, 2587 Hwy 21., Forest – Warrant, Contempt of Court; No Driver’s License; No Proof of Insurance; No Seatbelt

7/26 Susie Lynn Holifield, 100 7th St., Forest – Petit Larceny; FTA Warrant, Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance (felony)

7/26 Britavious Bedney, 601 Birch Ave., Forest – Malicious Mischief, Vandalism; NRFN Burglary

7/26 Luther Rogers Ducksworth, 601 Birch Ave., Forest – Possession of Marijuana less than 1 oz.

7/26 Todge Thurman, 755 Panola, Dr., Dallas, TX – Hold for Narcotics

7/26 Coty McCrory, 25 New Subdivision Rd., Morton – Mittimus

7/26 Terraunce Clark Harris – Mittimus

7/26 Rosco Baby Horne, 5580 Harvest Hill Rd., Dallas TX – Hold for Narcotics

7/28 Sherry Conce, 6257 Hwy 35 N., Forest – Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Meth (felony)

7/28 Jotadrick Hughes, 52 Lyles Dr., Morton – Parole Violation

7/28 Tommy Wiley, Homeless – Theft (felony); Warrant, Theft of Vehicle

7/28 Garrett Rice – Domestic Violence (felony)

7/28 Floyd Spangler, 3936 Measells Rd., Morton – Parole Violation

7/28 Colton Allen Lingle, 90 SCR 150 A, Morton – Theft of Utilities