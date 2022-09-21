The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between September 12 and September 18, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
09/12 Saint N. Steward, 688 SCR 35-18, Forest - Hold for Other Agency
09/12 Otis Qualls, 600 W Springs St., Forest - Hold
09/13 Jermiah Patrick, 4920 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – DUI/Other
09/14 Houston Harrell, 1954 Stone Rd., Lena – 131 Days to Serve
09/14 Jeremy J. Childress, 338 Glover Ave., Forest – Community Service
09/14 Jammie Horne, 13131 Rd. 404, Philadelphia – DHS Warrant
09/15 Michael Nicks, 15 Pearl Ln., Forest – Sale of Meth
09/15 Ted Dylan Harrison, 2488 Old Richton Rd., Petal, MS – Indictment
09/15 Crystal Bennett, 260 Lewis Prestage Rd., Lena – Hold
09/15 Antonio Gilbert, 412 Subdivision Rd., Morton – DUI/Other; Hold
09/15 Jordan Strong, 592 E Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest - DUI/Other
09/16 Henry White, No Address – Work Program
09/16 Blake Pooley, No Address – Work Program
09/16 Larry Scott, No Address – Work Program
09/16 Victor Hollowell, 109 KIrsh St., Forest – Hold
09/16 Jermaine Moore Jr., 1032 Milton Hynam Rd., Pattison, MS – DUI/ 1st Offense; No Tag; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle
09/16 LaPaul Blaylock, No Address - Mittimus
09/17 Jeffrey Hughes, 697 Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family
09/17 Kashia Zollicoffer, 241 Clayton Rd., Carthage – Disturbance of Family
09/18 Andreas Martolo, 359 Hilllsboro St., Forest – Public Drunk
09/18 Marco Henry, 312 E 4th St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense
09/18 Mar’hiah Torle Rena Burkes, 3113 King Rd., Forest – Hold
09/18 Allen Rogers, 8417 E Hwy 481, Pulaski – Domestic Violence, Simple Assault