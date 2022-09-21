The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between September 12 and September 18, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

09/12 Saint N. Steward, 688 SCR 35-18, Forest - Hold for Other Agency

09/12 Otis Qualls, 600 W Springs St., Forest - Hold

09/13 Jermiah Patrick, 4920 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – DUI/Other

09/14 Houston Harrell, 1954 Stone Rd., Lena – 131 Days to Serve

09/14 Jeremy J. Childress, 338 Glover Ave., Forest – Community Service

09/14 Jammie Horne, 13131 Rd. 404, Philadelphia – DHS Warrant

09/15 Michael Nicks, 15 Pearl Ln., Forest – Sale of Meth

09/15 Ted Dylan Harrison, 2488 Old Richton Rd., Petal, MS – Indictment

09/15 Crystal Bennett, 260 Lewis Prestage Rd., Lena – Hold

09/15 Antonio Gilbert, 412 Subdivision Rd., Morton – DUI/Other; Hold

09/15 Jordan Strong, 592 E Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest - DUI/Other

09/16 Henry White, No Address – Work Program

09/16 Blake Pooley, No Address – Work Program

09/16 Larry Scott, No Address – Work Program

09/16 Victor Hollowell, 109 KIrsh St., Forest – Hold

09/16 Jermaine Moore Jr., 1032 Milton Hynam Rd., Pattison, MS – DUI/ 1st Offense; No Tag; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

09/16 LaPaul Blaylock, No Address - Mittimus

09/17 Jeffrey Hughes, 697 Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

09/17 Kashia Zollicoffer, 241 Clayton Rd., Carthage – Disturbance of Family

09/18 Andreas Martolo, 359 Hilllsboro St., Forest – Public Drunk

09/18 Marco Henry, 312 E 4th St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

09/18 Mar’hiah Torle Rena Burkes, 3113 King Rd., Forest – Hold

09/18 Allen Rogers, 8417 E Hwy 481, Pulaski – Domestic Violence, Simple Assault