Two suspects charged with the murders of two women found dead on Choctaw tribal lands at the Scott/Newton County line last month will have their cases presented to the grand jury in the near future.

According to Newton County Justice Court Judge Justin Chaney, Shaunna Reynolds, 31, waived her preliminary hearing on two counts of murder while Chaney ruled Thursday Austin George Harrell, 27, had probable cause to send his case to the grand jury.

The two suspects are accused of murdering 26-year-old Breanna Strickland Stokes of Union and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Goolsby of Sebastopol. Their two bodies were found at a dumping site on tribal lands on March 4.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations agent Josh Dority testified late last month that the murders occurred, one in Newton County and one in Neshoba County, on Feb. 25, a week before the bodies were discovered.

After interviewing the suspects, Dority said they determined that Harrell was driving a truck with Reynolds as a passenger from Sebastopol to Philadelphia to pick up the victims from a hotel off Hwy. 16.

“On the way to Philadelphia, they stopped at the Dollar General in Sebastopol where they purchased two box cutters,” Dority said. “They made another stop at a gas station and then traveled up Hwy. 21 to Philadelphia to pick up the two women.”

Dority said Harrell’s statement indicated that they were picking up the two women from the hotel. After the women were picked up, all four headed back toward Sebastopol in the truck.

“While they were traveling back on Hwy. 21, they made an abrupt stop somewhere between Philadelphia and Sebastopol, and Breanna Strickland was stabbed in the throat with a knife-like object,” Dority said. “It occurred inside the vehicle.”

Dority said Harrell then drove the truck to the dumping site on tribal lands. The suspects allegedly made Goolsby get out of the truck first.

“Then, they sat her down on a cushion at the dump site, and Goolsby’s throat was slashed,” Dority said. “We believe box cutters were used to kill both victims.”

Dority said both bodies were left at the dump site. Police were called to the scene to recover the bodies seven days later.

After the incident occurred, Dority said authorities recovered the vehicle in Lauderdale County they believe Harrell was driving on the day of the murders.

“It had been burned,” Dority said. “We believe the seats had already been removed and burned.”

Dority also said the murder weapons have not been recovered, but he said it was likely due to the length of time between the incident and the arrest of the suspects.

“They had about three weeks to dispose of the evidence,” Dority said.

Dority said Reynolds allegedly confessed to one of the murders but said Harrell committed the other. Harrell’s statement, according to Dority, alleged that Reynolds committed both murders. The bonds for both suspects were denied.

A third suspect was arrested in connection with the incident. Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed late last month the arrest of Tanya Gatewood. She was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. According to the Newton County Justice Court, her bond was set at $75,000.

Harrell and Reynolds also face charges in Neshoba County for the murder of Stokes. The charges in Newton County are for the murder of Goolsby.