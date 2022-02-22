A man is dead and his companion out of the hospital and recovering after a shooting at their home last Thursday on Sparksville Rd. in rural Scott County.

Scott County Coroner J. Van Thames said Tuesday that Oricio Murillo, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene and his companion, Christina Kuykendall, was transported to a Jackson hospital. The couples’ dogs were also shot.

Thames said that pending a final autopsy report, it appears that Murillo was shot twice, once in the upper torso and once in the face. He said Kuykendall was shot in the hand, in what appears to be a defensive wound, and also in the upper torso. He said it was his understanding that Kuykendall had gotten off work from the night shift at Lackey Memorial Hospital, and when she arrived at home found something amiss and called Murillo, who was at work at the neighboring farm. She could not identify the shooters because they were wearing face coverings.

Kuykendall was shot in the house where they lived and had made her way outside. Murillo was shot outside where his body was found. The caliber of handgun used in the shootings had not been released by authorities as of press time.

Thames said that it could not be determined what, if anything, was missing from the home. “It doesn’t look like too much was out of place,” he said.

According to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, “On February 17 at 7:34 a.m. the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1167 Sparksville Rd. When deputies arrived they found two people who both lived at the residence had been shot. Also the homeowners dogs had been shot. One of the persons who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim who had been shot was conscious but in critical condition. Both victims were also the only ones living at the residence. The second victim was rushed to University Medical Center and remains in critical condition. A motive is still under investigation. Scott County and MBI are working the case

“Residents are asked to be on the lookout for a gray vehicle possibly a Ford with Newton or Neshoba County license plates. The vehicles drivers side window has clear plastic over the window that has been taped to it. This vehicle was seen near the home prior to the shooting. If you have any information please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office 601-469-1511 or the MS Bureau of Investigation.”

Sheriff Mike Lee confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Kuykendall had been released from the hospital.