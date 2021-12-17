A Meridian man is being treated at the University Medical Center in Jackson following and officer involved shooting in Forest early Friday morning.

Sheriff Mike Lee said that the Scott County Sheriff’s Department was conducting a safety check point on MS Hwy 35 in Forest when at approximately 1:45 AM a black 2011 Honda Accord passed through the check point. At one point during the check a Scott County Deputy noticed what appeared to be narcotics in the center console cup holder. When questioned about the suspected narcotics, the driver ,who is identified as Kadarius L. Lockheart of Meridian, fled in his vehicle traveling south.

Another deputy was able to pursue Lockheart a short distance. Locheart stopped his vehicle in the roadway and the passenger exited the vehicle with his hands raised and Lockheart exited the drivers side with a 9mm pistol, which was recovered at the scene. The deputy fired once striking Lockheart. Lockheart was transported to UMC by ambulance where he is currently being treated. The deputies involved were not harmed.

"From the initial investigation It appears to me that the deputy took the appropriate actions needed when Lockheart exited his vehicle with his weapon," Lee said. "The investigation has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney Stephen Kilgores Office for transparency."

Lockheart has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotics, and misdemeanor traffic charges.