Holifield to answer to alleged charges in February term of court

A Forest Highway Patrolman was indicted on three counts of extortion by the Scott County Grand Jury late last month. The charges against Michael B. Holifield, as listed on the indictment, however, are somewhat vague.

The indictment reads: “On or about April 15, 2021, in Scott County, Mississippi, the defendant Michael B. Holifield did purposely attempt to obtain property of another or any reward, favor, or advantage of any kind by threatening to inflict bodily injury on any person or by committing or threatening to commit any other criminal offense, violation of civil statute, or the public or private revelation of information not previously in the public domain for the purpose of humiliating or embarrassing the other person, without regard to whether the revelation otherwise constitutes a violation of a specific statute, all in violation of Section 97-3-82 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, against the peace and dignity of the State of Mississippi.”

The other two charges read the same but with dates of April 18, 2021 and April 19, 2021.

It further reads, “The conduct described in each of these counts, Count 1 - Count 3 is based on two or more acts and transactions connected together and constituting parts of a common scheme and plan, and all acts are against the peace and dignity of the state of Mississippi.”

According to MHP’s Troop H, Trooper Holifield joined the Meridian District of MHP in 2019.

The case is being handled by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office. Holifield was ordered to appear at the February term of Circuit Court in Scott County.

Prior to joining the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Holifield served as a Scott County Deputy Sheriff.