Sebastopol resident identified as one of the victims

A person of interest is being questioned by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department in the double murder of a Sebastopol woman and a Union woman. Both women’s bodies were found near the Scott/Newton County line between Conehatta and Sulpher Springs March 4.

The individuals have been identified as 26-year-old Breanna Strickland Stokes of Union and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Goolsby of Sebastopol.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook last Friday night that they were seeking the whereabouts of Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds. DPS indicated that Harrell was a person of interest in the case.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said Harrell and Reynolds were both taken into custody from a residence on School Street in Newton Saturday morning. Pennington said at that time no charges had been filed, but investigators were questioning the two.

This is an on-going homicide investigation, and no further details were available at press time. Persons with information regarding this crime are encouraged to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401, the Choctaw Police Department at 601-656-5711 or the FBI at 601-948-5000.

Funeral services for Strickland Stokes were handled by Newton County Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Newton County Funeral Home, South Chapel.

Milling Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Goolsby. Graveside services for were held at 2 p.m. March 10 at Damascus Cemetery. Goolsby was a 2019 graduate of Sebastopol High School.