Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery on July 10 at the Highway 35 North Dollar General.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Kevin Bridges, Bruce Thrasher, and Crystal Alford have been charged in the case after investigation by Capt. Wille Anderson and Sergeants Billy Patrick, Donald Simpson, and Michael McCarty.

“When this happened Kevin Bridges is accused of going into the store and robing the cashier and the customers,” Sheriff Mike Lee said Monday. “He was allegedly driven to the store by Bruce Thrasher and the female (Alford) who was in the car. When Bridges ran out of the store he ran toward North Little River Rd. He was then picked up by Thrasher and Alford.”

This is an ongoing investigation.