On February 17 at 7:34 AM the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1167 Sparksville Rd. When deputies arrived they found two people who both lived at the residence had been shot. Also the home owners dogs had been shot. One of the persons who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim who had been shot was conscious but in critical condition. Both victims were also the only ones living at the residence. The second victim was rushed to UMC and remains in critical condition. Both names are being withheld at this time until the deceased family members can be contacted. A motive is still under investigation. Scott County and MBI are working the case

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for for a Gray vehicle possibly a Ford with Newton or Neshobia County license plates. The vehicles drivers side window has clear plastic over the window that has been taped to it. This vehicle was seen near the home prior to the shooting. If you have any information please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office 601-469- 1511 or the MS Bureau of Investigation.