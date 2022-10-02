The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between January 26, 2022 and February 3, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

01/26 Alvester Tucker Sr., 487 Delores Ln, Forest – Court Order

01/26 Linda Sue Jones, 1388 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton – Court Order

01/26 Donyall Bridges, 103 Violet St., Newton – Court Order

01/26 Lonnie Dee Buckley, 742 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Court Order

01/26 Robert Joshua Richerson, 751 Cr 702, Blue Mountain – Hold for Evaluation

01/27 Timothy Roberts, 2491 Airport Rd., Newton – Probation Violation

01/27 Deandre Detril Ducksworth, 1018 E Fifth St., Forest – Speeding 30+; Reckless Driving; No Driver’s License; No Proof of Auto Insurance

01/27 Ross Ferguson, 5269 Attala Cr 1106, Carthage – Possessions of Controlled Substance (felony)

01/27 Kenneth Graffenread, 217 Pace Rd., Forest – Gratification of Lust

01/27 Kelly Cockrell, 62 New Subdivision Rd., Morton – Hold for Evaluation

01/27 Clyde Turnage, 8825 Morton Marathon Rd., Morton – Hold for Evaluation

01/27 Dewayne Alexander, 181 N Spring Rd., Morton – Hold for Evaluation

01/27 Josh Fox, 4874 Springfield Rd., Morton – Contempt of Court

01/28 Dennis A. Powell, 983 SCR 515, Lake – DUI/1st Offense

01/28 Felipe Gomez Silvestre, 339 Iberville St., Forest – Court Order

01/29 Diego Gregorio Silvestre, 266 Hillsboro St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

01/29 Michael Ray Thompson, 205 Locust St., Hampton, MS – Possession of Controlled Substance, Marijuana (misdemeanor); Tag/Switched

01/29 Johnny Dewayne Gray, 720 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Driving While License is Suspended/Implied Consent

01/29 Roddreque D. Strong, 190 S Strong Lane 12, Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Disobey Traffic Control Device

01/30 Clinton Stevens Summerlin, 4896 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Failure to Appear in Justice Court; Trespass

01/31 Ivan Norwood, 148 Emanuel Jones Rd., Pelahatchie – Hold for Evaluation

02/01 Willie Shepard Jr., 400 Graves St., Forest – Indictment

02/01 James Bradley Anderson, 707 Bailey Street Rd., Forest – Hold for Evaluation

02/01 Dwight Jamison Lindsey Jr., 64 Sharp Ln., Forest – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

02/01 Linda Gunn, 518 Eastview St., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Tampering with Physical Evidence; Bond Surrender

02/02 Kayla Michelle Monk, 1048 Bob Dr., Morton – Trespass

02/02 Kashia Zollicoffer, 647 W Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest – Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000; Cyberstalking, Email Threats/Harassment

02/02 Mecridric Munganade Calloway, 10100 Rd., 2814, Philadelphia – Driver’s License; Permit Unlicensed Person to Drive

02/02 Jimmy Dale Wagner, 309 Holmes St., Lake – Disturbance of Family

02/02 Desome Evans, 4061 Hwy 21 Lot 7, Forest – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

02/03 William D Ickom, 1105 North Little River Rd., Forest – Taking of Motor Vehicle, Over $1000 felony

02/03 Rodney Perkins, Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Grand Larceny