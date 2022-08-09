The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between August 29 and September 5, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

08/29 Tatyana Ware, 127 Elm St., Forest – Mittimus

08/29 Joseph Jones, 1580 Smith Rd., Walnut Grove – Driving with Suspended License; No Insurance; Careless Driving; DUI/1st Offense

08/29 Jolisha Johnson, 315 Hawkins Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Peace

08/29 Donovan Anderson, 588 Wash Dr., Forest – Disturbance of Peace

08/29 James Perkins, 177 High Point Church Rd., Forest – Speeding; No Driver’s License; DUI /2nd Offense

08/29 Robert Beatty, 1398 Watson Dr., Forest – Domestic Violence

08/29 David Williams, 602 Petty Rd., Forest- Simple Assault

08/29 Melissa Rawson, 616 Townsend St., Maryland, MS – Possession of Stolen Property over $1000

08/30 Krystal Reid, 358 Moore Tower Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court (Failure to Appear)

08/30 Jimmy Le, 1608 Lamont Rd., Biloxi, MS – Joint Co Worker Program

08/30 Melvin Walker, 603 N Rankin St., Natchez – Joint Co Worker Program

08/30 Temeka L. Towner, 170 Johnsontown Rd., Lake – No Insurance; No Driver’s License; DUI/1st Offense

08/30 Elijah Burkes, 231 Jones St., Forest – Unserved Indictment (Possession of Cocaine)

09/01 James Vargas, 50 Allen St., Forest – Resisting Arrest; Domestic Violence II; Failure to Comply

09/01 Christopher Polk, 228 Hwy 80, Morton – Shoplifting; Hold for Investigation

09/01 Kaleb Eric Harvey, 964 Old Hwy 13, Morton – Resisting Arrest; Enticement of a Child for Sexual Purposes (felony)

09/02 Kashia Zollicoffer, 24 Clayton Rd., Carthage – DUI/1st Offense

09/02 Joseph Chapman, 3838 Morton Rankin County Line Rd., Morton – Hold for Investigation; Possession of Firearm

09/02 Eric L Brown, No Address – Warrant, Disturbance of Family

09/02 Edward Hall, Mittimus

09/03 Percy Demond Butler. 2605 24th St., Meridian – Possession of Controlled Substance; Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Firearm by a Felon; Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance

09/03 Fredrick Burns, 32 Subdivision Rd., Morton – Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance; Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

09/03 Calvin McGee, 115 Liberty Cove, Canton – Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance;

09/03 Trishia Willis, 109 Indian Hills, Philadelphia – Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance; Possession of a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Marijuana

09/03 Bobby Stokes, 117 Dillard Ave., Philadelphia - Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance

09/03 Tremaine Danyale Robins, 618 N 4th Ave., Meridian – No Proof of Insurance; DUI/4th Offense; Driver’s License Suspended; Improper Equipment

09/03 Raymond Jones, 21086 Hwy 80, Lake – DUI-Other /2nd Offense; Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

09/03 Paul Hunt, 151 DQ Hunt Rd., Forest – DUI-Other

09/04 Camron Demond Wright, 329 I’berville Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance, Firearm Enhanced

09/04 Antonio Gomez, Battle Rd., Forest – DUI; No Insurance; No Driver’s License; No Seatbelt

09/04 Francisco Carmillio, 359 I’berville Rd., Forest – No Proof of Insurance; DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License

09/04 Mateo Carmillio, 690 I’berville Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Open Container; No Driver’s License; No Proof of Insurance

09/04 Caleb Brown, 9967 Hwy 13 N., Lena – Resisting Arrest; Public Drunk; Disorderly Conduct

09/04 Jonathan Irby, 202 Beason Ave, Newton – Malicious Mischief; Burglary of a Commercial Building

09/04 Troy Watts, 1395 Oliver Dr., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense;

09/04 Dillon Burnham, 1367 Watson Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Paraphernalia

09/04 Lacey Stokley, 4278 Hillsboro Rd., Morton – DUI-Other; Child Endangerment

09/04 Jose Lewis, Old Hillsboro Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License

09/04 Cheyenne Cargile, 60 Oak Ln., Waynesboro – Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; DUI-Other/ 2nd Offense

09/04 Lanarius Daquan Harper, 1137 Old Jackson Rd, Forest – Failure to Yield to Blue Lights; ATV on Public Road

09/04 Capaaul Christopher Blaylock, 188 Pace Rd., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; No Proof of Insurance

09/04 Issac Guitterrez, 481 Finch Rd., Morton – No Insurance; No Driver’s License; DUI/1st Offense; No Turn Signal

09/04 Pascual Itzoc, 631 N Banks St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

09/05 George Allen, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton – Disturbance of Peace

09/05 Roberta Monk, 340 Kalem Rd., Morton – Hold for Indictment

09/05 Kenbrick Jermaine Walker, 619 Springwater Ranch Rd - DUI/1st Offense

09/05 Sebastian Francisco, 530 Old Morton Rd., Forest – Unsafe Operation of Motor Vehicle; DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Proof of Insurance

09/05 Tykeem Triplett, 715 Burrage Rd., DUI/1st Offense

09/05 Keith Stevensen, 3987 Hwy 35 N., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance

09/05 Terrance Clark, 2201 12th Ave, Meridian - DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana

09/05 Camron Bobbitt, 1680 Hwy 21, Forest – DUI/Other

09/05 Bobby Demond Smothers, 231 Jones St., Forest – No Proof of Insurance; DUI-Other; No Driver’s License