The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between February 4, 2022 and February 10, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

02/04/22 to 02/10/22

02/04 Mackie Steven May, 487 Dennis Rd., Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

02/04 Rapheal Jones, 103 Popular Rd., Newton – Indictment

02/04 Billy McMillan, 425 Lewis Rd., Philadelphia – Not Listed

02/04 Felipe Gomez Silvestre, 339 Iberville Rd., Forest – Court Order

02/05 Walter Sylvester Spivey, 8424 Hwy 80, Morton – Disturbance of Family

02/05 Misty Brogan, 3040 S Hwy 13, Morton – Disorderly Conduct/Disobey Lawful Order; Disturbance of Family

02/05 Michael Moore, 485 Holifield Cr., Brandon – Possession of Controlled Substance, Schedule I

02/05 Jalen Lashawn Coleman, 2198 Old Hwy 80 Forest – Disturbance of Family

0/05 Alon Keith Monk, Address Unknown – DUI/2nd Offense; Driving while License is Suspended; No Auto Insurance

02/05 Kerri Lindsey Harrell, 2311 Southcrest Dr., Arlington, TX – DUI/1st Offense

02/06 Antonio Terrell Bland, 203 Old Hickory Rd., Newton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon; Auto Burglary/Property Damage Only

02/06 Jonathan Stephenson, 475 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Threat with Telecommunication Crime; Burglary/ B&E Dwelling House/ Inner Door of Dwelling ; Assault/Simple Animal Cruelty, cat or dog

02/06 Arden Deywone Derricks, 110 Gray Lane, Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; Speeding 10-19; Driving while License is Suspended

02/07 Christopher Mack 431 E 7th Ave., Morton – Writ to Take Custody

02/07 Ty’Jun Thigpen, 7122 Old Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Court Order

02/07 Jason Graffenread, 80 S Rasco Ln., Forest – Court Order

02/07 Tywon Freeman, 1285 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Forest – Court Order

02/07 willie Wilson, 153 Johnsontown Rd., Lake – Kidnapping; Aggravated Assault with use of a Deadly Weapon, Etc.; Armed Robbery

02/07 Harold Tremaine Jones, 275 Hwy 80, Lake – Kidnapping; Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Armed Robbery

02/07 Johnny Lee Talley, 90 New Subdivision Rd., Morton – DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance

02/07 Malcolm Shelwood, 565 York Rd., Morton – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order; Possession of Marijuana/Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle

02/08 Tyler Wood, 136 E Taylor St., Morton – Petit Larceny

02/08 Melissa May, 489 Dennis Rd., Lake – Obstructing Justice

02/09 Roddreque D Strong, 190 E Strong Ln., Forest – Court Order

02/09 Desome Evans, 4061 Hwy 21 Lot 7 10, Forest – Court Order; Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

02/09 Deandre Detril Ducksworth, 1018 E Fifth St., Forest – Court Order

02/09 Jamie Bloodsaw, 1124 Lena Ludlow Rd 12., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

02/09 Larry Kincaid III, 197 N Little River Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

02/09 Mateo Gomez Carmelo, 230 Pace St., Forest – DUI/3rd or Subsequent Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Careless Driving

02/10 David Watkins, 1336 Cooper Rd., Morton – Contributing to Delinquency or Neglect of a Child; Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana (misdemeanor)

02/10 Ashliegh Ellingburg, 1336 Cooper Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance/ Marijuana (misdemeanor); Contributing to Delinquency or Neglect of a Child

02/10 Austin Thompson, 522 Oak Ridge Dr., Pearl – Bond Surrender

02/10 Bradley Keith Curtis, 40 Miles Cove, Brandon – Hold for Other Agency

02/10 Kelvin Devon Bridges 607 Poplar Ave., Forest – Possession of Marijuana/Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle; Disorderly Conduct/ Disobey Lawful Order; Possession of Paraphernalia