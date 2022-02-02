The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between January 21, 2022 and January 27, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

01/21 103 Rosebud Dr., Brandon – Disturbing the Peace of Another

01/22 Jesus Mendoza Pepena, Old Hwy 13 S., Morton – Public Drunk

01/22 Timothy Cliff Miles, 864 Mahaffey Rd., Morton – Shooting at Motor Vehicle or Transportation Facility

01/22 Stefanie Michelle Jenkins, 961 N Goodhope Rd, Forest – Possession of Schedule I, Controlled Substance; DUI/2nd Offense; Possession of Paraphernalia; No Driver’s License; Speeding too Fast for Conditions

01/22 James Gregory Yates, 1763 Horseshoe Rd., Walnut Grove – Disturbance of Family

01/23 Johnny Dwayne Gray, 740 Ephesus Rd., Forest – DUI/ 1st Offense

01/23 1230 E 7th St., Forest – DUI/ 1st Offense

01/23 Maziel Ramirez, 266 Hillsboro St., Forest – Carless Driving; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; DUI/1st Offense; Failure to Yield Right of Way to Emergency Vehicle

01/23 Lavaniel Jefferson Jr., 56 Choctow CR Ex2, Conehatta – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; No Seatbelt; No Child Restraint Device

01/23 Danny Butler, 2333 Old Jackson, Forest – Disturbance of Family; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

1/23 Amos Edward Donald Jr., 138 Flora Dr., Lake – Aggravated Assault/ Extreme Indifference to Life

01/24 Michael Holmes, 1124 S Little River Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

01/24 600 Belmont Ave., Newton – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

01/24 Sidra R Ford, 1783 Harrison Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

01/24 Jessie Green, 726 502CI, Pulaski – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

01/24 Joe Steven Thrash, 15 E Street, Sebastopol – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Burglary, Other Structure; Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

01/24 John Strickland, 3965 Bufkin Rd, Walnut Grove – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Burglary, Other Structure; Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

01/25 Christopher Deshun Epps, 113 Rose St, Forest – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

01/25 Rose Street, Forest – Burglary/B & E Dwelling House/Inner Door of Dwelling, Causing/ Directing Person < 17 YOA to Commit Felony

01/25 Joseph Perritt, 2561 Blossom Hill Rd., Forest – Grand Larceny; Simple Assault by Menace or Fear

01/25 Miguel Angel Martinez, 1774 Hwy 21, Forest – Simple Assault by Menace or Fear

01/26 Alvester Tucker Sr., 487 Delores Ln., Forest – Court Order

01/26 Linda Sue Jones, 1388 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton – Court Order

01/26 Donyall Bridges, 103 Violet St., Newton – Court Order

01/26, 742 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Court Order

01/26 Robert Joshua Richerson, 751 CR 702, Blue Mountain – Hold for Evaluation

01/27 Timothy Roberts, 2491 Airport Rd., Newton – Probation Violation

01/27 Deandre Detril Ducksworth, 1018 E Fifth St., Forest – Speeding 30+, Reckless Driving; No Driver’s License/ No Auto Insurance

01/27 Ross Ferguson, 5269 Attala CR 1106, Carthage – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

01/27 Kenneth Graffinread, 217 Pace Rd., Forest – Gratification of Lust

01/27 62 New Subdivision Rd., Morton – Hold for Evaluation

01/27 Clyde Turnage, 8825 Morton Marathon Rd., Morton – Hold for Evaluation