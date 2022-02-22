The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between February 11, 2022 and February 17, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

02/11 Kentrell Gates, 275 Lawrence Rd., Brandon – Grand Larceny

02/11 James Rayford Holton, 4723 Hwy 21, Forest – Armed Robbery

02/11 Billy McMillan 4125 Lewis Rd., Philadelphia – Not Listed

02/11 Felipe Gomez Silvestre, 339 Iberville Rd., Forest – Court Order

02/11 Robert Reddin, 815 Hillsboro Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

02/12 Edward Holley, 397 Wash Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; Carless Driving; No Driver’s License

02/12 Jerry Barrett, 759 Coal Bluff Rd., Lena – Telecommunication Crime/ 911 Abuse

02/12 Michael Holmes, 1124 S Little River Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

02/12 Gasper Francisco, 399 Iberville Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

02/13 Brett Taylor Posey, 105 McMillan Rd., Lake – Telecommunications Crime/ 911 Abuse

02/13 Colby Ogletree, 9198 Hwy 80, Morton – Burglary/ Auto; Grand Larceny

02/14 Anthony Norris, 22 Old Hwy 35 S., Forest – Disturbing the Peace of Another

02/14 Tony Macon, 1559 Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest – Sentenced

02/14 Emmitt Spann, 5550 Queen Elizabeth Ln., Jackson – Sentenced

02/14 Marco Martin Garcia, 220 Hillsboro St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Careless Driving; No Proof of Auto Insurance; No Driver’s License

02/15 Brandon King, 822 Herring Rd., Morton – Serving Time for Drug Court Violation

02/15 Cornelius Ronell Mayers, 45 Green Grove Rd., Lake – Telecommunications Crime/ Threat

02/15 Kenneth Miller, 1511 Midway Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

02/15 Marquez Thomas, 188 Spring St., Morton – Burglary; Receiving Stolen Property, Value $1000 or Less; Burglary, Breaking into a Dwelling House; Possession , Sale, Transfer of Stolen Firearm

02/15 Larry Anthony Gray, 720 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Warrant Justice Court (Probation Violation)

02/16 Eric Patrick, 179 Watson Dr., Forest – Simple Assault/Upon LEO, etc.

02/16 Jimmy Dewayne Moore, 664 Old Forest Rd., Pulaski – Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

02/17 Steven Quentin Gibbs, 5400 Ringgold Rd., - Probation Violation

02/17 Raymond Joseph Bryan, 1111 Kitchener Rd., Sebastopol – Petit Larceny; Bench Warrant

02/17 Chris Earl Prestage, 1066 S 481, Morton – Not Listed

2/17 Shannon Carnley, 487 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Driving While License is Suspended

02/17 Joe Michael Aust, 809 L. Q. Reeves Rd., Forest – Carless Driving; DUI/ 1st Offense; Failure to Stop when Officer signals