The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

03/11/22 to 03/17/22

03/11 Mauricio Domingo, 400 N Second Ave., Forest – Possession of Alcoholic Beverage by Minor; No Auto Insurance; No Driver’s License; Leave the Scene, Attended Vehicle Inj or Death

3/11 Clinton Watts, 745 Jack Lee Dr., Forest – Probation Violation

03/11 David Horne, 545 Ann Rd., Forest – Robbery/Armed; Robbery/Strong Arm; Burglary/Dwelling-Break Inner Door Lawfully; Contempt of Court

03/11 Mark Starke Patterson, 821 Wilson St., Forest – Telecommunications Crime/911 Abuse

03/12 Johnny Grogan, 8906 Hwy 80, Morton – Disturbance of Family

03/12 Alisha Amos, 185 Waggoner Rds., Morton – Robbery/Armed; Petit Larceny

03/12 Corleone Marchello Thomas, 3407 Hwy 80. Morton – Speeding 30+; No Auto Insurance; Reckless Driving

03/12 Corey Bullock, 704 Wicker St., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence/1st/2nd Offense

03/12 Jerry Charles Bell, Jr., 1672 Turkey Creek Rd., Decatur – DUI/2nd Offense; Speeding 30+; Driving While License is Suspended; Child Endangerment/ No Child Restraint Device

03/13 Larogerie Body, 177 Hunter Lane, Forest – Public Drunk; Disturbing the Peace of Another

03/13 Tiffany Shoemake, 148 Mills Rd., Conehatta – DUI/1st Offense

03/13 Shatarra Donald, 205 Raymond St., Newton – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; Child Endangerment/ No Child Restraint Device; Possession of Marijuana/ Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle; No Seatbelt

03/13 Mack Smith, 1605 New Mt. Calvary Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

03/15 Marlon Estuardo Lopez Coronado, 307 Fernwood St., Carthage – Speeding 1-9; DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance

03/15 Ronald Hart, 4394 Cliff Armstrong Rd., Forest – Simply Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

03/15 Fredrick Lachon Haralson Sr., 363 Haralson Lane, Forest – Statutory Rape

03/15 Margaret Lopez Carrillo, 12279 Hwy 35 N, Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); No Auto Insurance; Possession of Paraphernalia; No Seatbelt; Careless Driving; Contraband Items/ Possession in Jail; DUI/2nd Offense

03/15 Michael Tyrone Patrick Sr., 119 Patrick Dr., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; None or Expired Tag; Possession of Marijuana/ Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle

03/16 Mark Starke Patterson, 821 Wilson St., Forest – Telecommunications Crime/ 911 Abuse

03/17 Cletis Davis, 115 Mae St., Starkville – Shoplifting

03/17 Michael Holmes, 1124 S Little River Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st2nd Offense