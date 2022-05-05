CORRECTION

In last week’s arrest report Mandy Stroud, 2644 Conehatta Rd., Lake was incorrectly listed as being charged with Domestic Violence; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Possession of Controlled Substance w/ firearm enhancements (felony). In fact she was only charged with Domestic Violence and that charge has since been dropped. We regret any inconvenience this error may have caused.

The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between April 22 and April 28, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

04/22 Henry Graham, 486 Crimm Dr., Forest – Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Speeding, No insurance

04/22 Jerhimaine Parks, 231 Jones St., Apt, DUI, Carless Driving

04/22 Derik Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – No Seatbelt, No Insurance

04/22 Eric Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – Family Disturbance

04/22 Johnny Gray, 720 Ephesus Rd. – Mittimus

04/22 Donald R. Nicks, 6172 Hwy 35 N, Forest – DUI/1st Offense

04/22 Andrea L. Patrick, 471 Wash Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

04/22 Lee McKee, 514 E Rhinewalt Rd., Lake – Abuse of 911 line

04/23 Desome Evans, 4061 Hwy 21 Lot 7, Forest – Trespassing, Hold for Investigation

04/23 Thomas Polkey, Jr., 2590 Hwy 80 W, Forest – Animal Cruelty

04/25 Calvin Ealy, 1278 Pace Rd., Forest – Trespassing; Simple Assault, Physical 2x Warrant; Malicious Mischief; Hold for Other Agency

04/26 William Sylvester Steadman, 128 Jody Dr., Pelahatchie – Disturbance of Peace; Resisting Arrest

04/26 Jamarian Cortez Wilson, 562 Futch Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

04/26 Christopher McDonald Sr., 101 Sharp Lane, Forest – Contempt of Court, Failure to appear; Warrant, Domestic Violence

04/27 Derrell McCurdy, 431 Greytown Rd., Lake – Warrant, Contempt of Court

04/27 Jason Goodson, 224 CR 172571, Bay Springs – Possession of Marijuana While Driving; Careless Driving

04/27 Justin Suddeth, 3333 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court; FTA Warrant 2x; Disregard Traffic device

04/27 Christian Cain, 10331 Rd 448, Philadelphia – Possession of Marijuana

04/27 Saranda Cumberland, 76 Taylor Dr., Forest – Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance (meth)

04/28 Kenneth Brown, Homeless – Obstructing Public Highway

04/28 Brooklyn Crain, 1358 SCR 143, Morton – Conspiracy to Commit a Murder

04/28 Ralph Edward Lloyd Jr., 275 Coward Town Rd., Morton – No Seatbelt; Speeding; DUI/1st Offense; No Proof of Insurance

04/28 Christopher Lamar Ealy, 1889 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Forest – Speeding; DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance