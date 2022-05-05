CORRECTION
In last week’s arrest report Mandy Stroud, 2644 Conehatta Rd., Lake was incorrectly listed as being charged with Domestic Violence; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Possession of Controlled Substance w/ firearm enhancements (felony). In fact she was only charged with Domestic Violence and that charge has since been dropped. We regret any inconvenience this error may have caused.
The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between April 22 and April 28, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
04/22 Henry Graham, 486 Crimm Dr., Forest – Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Speeding, No insurance
04/22 Jerhimaine Parks, 231 Jones St., Apt, DUI, Carless Driving
04/22 Derik Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – No Seatbelt, No Insurance
04/22 Eric Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – Family Disturbance
04/22 Johnny Gray, 720 Ephesus Rd. – Mittimus
04/22 Donald R. Nicks, 6172 Hwy 35 N, Forest – DUI/1st Offense
04/22 Andrea L. Patrick, 471 Wash Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense
04/22 Lee McKee, 514 E Rhinewalt Rd., Lake – Abuse of 911 line
04/23 Desome Evans, 4061 Hwy 21 Lot 7, Forest – Trespassing, Hold for Investigation
04/23 Thomas Polkey, Jr., 2590 Hwy 80 W, Forest – Animal Cruelty
04/25 Calvin Ealy, 1278 Pace Rd., Forest – Trespassing; Simple Assault, Physical 2x Warrant; Malicious Mischief; Hold for Other Agency
04/26 William Sylvester Steadman, 128 Jody Dr., Pelahatchie – Disturbance of Peace; Resisting Arrest
04/26 Jamarian Cortez Wilson, 562 Futch Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family
04/26 Christopher McDonald Sr., 101 Sharp Lane, Forest – Contempt of Court, Failure to appear; Warrant, Domestic Violence
04/27 Derrell McCurdy, 431 Greytown Rd., Lake – Warrant, Contempt of Court
04/27 Jason Goodson, 224 CR 172571, Bay Springs – Possession of Marijuana While Driving; Careless Driving
04/27 Justin Suddeth, 3333 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court; FTA Warrant 2x; Disregard Traffic device
04/27 Christian Cain, 10331 Rd 448, Philadelphia – Possession of Marijuana
04/27 Saranda Cumberland, 76 Taylor Dr., Forest – Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance (meth)
04/28 Kenneth Brown, Homeless – Obstructing Public Highway
04/28 Brooklyn Crain, 1358 SCR 143, Morton – Conspiracy to Commit a Murder
04/28 Ralph Edward Lloyd Jr., 275 Coward Town Rd., Morton – No Seatbelt; Speeding; DUI/1st Offense; No Proof of Insurance
04/28 Christopher Lamar Ealy, 1889 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Forest – Speeding; DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance