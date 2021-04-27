The two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jamie Iverson have been booked into the Sunflower County Jail.

Kenterius Wright and Daquarius Wright making their way into the Sunflower County Jail. Photo by Recardo Thomas

The Enterprise-Tocsin reporter Recardo Thomas captured these images of Kenterius Wright and Daquarius Wright being taken into the jail following a drive from the Jackson metro area, where they were apprehended yesterday by multiple law enforcement agencies.

They walked into the jail at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

More arrests may follow these two, Indianola Police Chief Earnest Gilson told The E-T on Wednesday.

Another angle of Kenterius Wright and Daquarius Wright arriving in Sunflower County. Photo by Recardo Thomas

Neither of the men, who are brothers, have been formally charged. They are set to have their initial court appearance on Thursday.