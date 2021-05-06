The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between April 23 and April 29, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

04/23 Jessica Dawn Bolick, 233 Edward Rd., Forest – Shoplifting

04/23 Billy G McGowan, 129 Bradford Ln. Forest – False Statement of Identity

04/23 George Johnson, 793 Harris Rd., Lake – Public Drunk

04/25 Deshawn Antoine Townsend, 1882 Pecan Rd., Newton – DUI, 2nd Offense; No Auto Insurance; Careless Driving; Possession of Marijuana (misd)

04/26 Jessica Dawn Bolick, 233 Edward Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court

04/26 George Arthur Carr Jr., 606 Willis St., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Paraphernalia

04/26 Scotty Marzin Smith, 730 E 4th St., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

04/27 Markita Shaney Rogers, 7343 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court

04/27 Erika Lynn Meza, 1225 Hwy 481 Rd., Morton – Murder/1st Degree

04/28 Christi Lee Wash, 271 Brooke Rd., Lake – Arson/ 4th Degree, Attempt to Burn

04/28 Antonio Martin Alonzo, 903 Line Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

04/28 Aaron Canada, 1935 Greenway Dr., Jackson – Not Listed

04/29 Leslie Patrick, 979 Oliver Rd., Forest – Telecommunication Crime/ 911 Abuse

04/29 Colby Ogletree, 9198 Hwy 80, Morton – Contempt of Court

04/29 Jadrein Shermaine Thomas, 214 Main St., Walnut Grove - No Auto Insurance; Driving while License is Suspended; Speeding 1-9; DUI/ 2nd Offense

04/29 Priscilla Te’Kisha Askew, 108 Payton Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Controlled Substance (misd)