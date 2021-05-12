The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between April 30 and May 6,2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

4/30 Felipe Martin 369 Iberville St., Forest - DUI/1st Offense; Careless Driving; Sell or Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Dry County

04/30 Donal Perez Mejia, 714 Hillsboro St., Forest - - DUI/1st Offense; Careless Driving; Sale or Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Dry County; No Driver’s License

04/30 Franklin Ray Sturrup, Forest – DUI-Refusal; Careless Driving; Expired Driver’s License; Sell or Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Dry County; No Auto Insurance

05/01 Jarrett Bennett, 2360 Harperville Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

05/01 Larry Anthony Gray, 720 Ephesus Rd., Forest - Sell or Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Dry County; Driving While License is Suspended; Possession of Marijuana/Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle

05/03 Braxton Lee McCann, 1843 Salem Rd., Forest – Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon

05/03 Bobby Derll Rush, 2610 Highland St., Meridian – Indictment

05/04 Gabriel Mascaro, 108 State Dr., Morton – Indictment

05/04 Suattarus White, 109 Hunter Rd., Lena – Not Listed

05/04 Jamie Martin, Homeless, Magee – Indictment

05/05 Keenan Russell, Hwy 35 S., Forest – Contempt of Court

05/05 George Rocky Easterling, 56 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Public Drunk

05/06 Michael Evans, Apt B100 Western Gardens St., Meridian – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

05/06 Harvey McMillian, 4266 Mills Rd., Conehatta – DUI /1st Offense; No Auto Insurance