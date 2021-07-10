The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between September 24, 2021 and September 29, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

09/24 Troy Watts, Jr., 1395 Oliver Dr., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence 3rd Offense

09/24 James Earl Viverette 212 Reeves St., Walnut Grove – DUI/1st Offense

09/25 Ciara Clayton, 3838 Morton Rankin Co. Line Rd., Morton – Trespass; Malicious Mischief/ Value <1000

09/25 Brittney Sample, 3842 Morton Rankin Co. Line Rd, Morton – Not Listed

09/25 Terrance M Sample, 208 Southbrook Dr., Jackson – Not Listed

09/26 Adrian Cole Watkins, 7819 Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

9/26 Jay Colten Hollingsworth, 6677 Hwy 35 S., Forest – Contempt of Court

09/26 Christopher Glen Trest, 725 Old Homewood Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

09/27 John David Gulledge, 10050 Rd 206, Philadelphia – Disorderly Conduct; Business Disturbance; Disobey Lawful Order; Malicious Mischief, Public Building; Contempt of Court; Possession of Weapon by a Convicted Felon

09/27 Kayla Monk, 1058 Denson Rd., Morton – Contempt of Court

09/27 Dora Denise Hanford, 4626 Sand Springs, Decatur – Hold for Evaluation; Burglary/ Auto

09/27 Jonathan Morrell Johnson 1559 Steadman Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

09/27 Terrell Lashawn Watt, 1066 Frog Level Ln., Philadelphia – Contempt of Court

09/28 Christopher Shane Swager, 1033 Jolly Rd., Carthage – Possession of Schedule 1, Controlled Substance

09/28 Jessica Waggoner, 1411 South Little River Rd., Forest – Not Listed

09/28 Phillip Waggoner, 1411 South Little River Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense; Grand Larceny

09/28 Ricky Reed, 2403 42nd Ave., Meridian – Burglary, Business

09/29 Eugene Patrick, 618 South Davis St., Forest – Shooting at a Motor Vehicle or Transportation Facility

09/29 Nina Clayton, 3840 Morton Rankin Co. Line Rd., Morton – Trespass; Petit Larceny