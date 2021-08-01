The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between July 21, 2021 and July 29, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Freeman, Tywon. 1285 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd, Forest. Indictment.

Ringo, Zarion. 658 NW Street, Forest. Indictment.

Mitchell, Marco. 1021 N. Sandhill Rd., Lena. Seatbelt/None, Auto Insruance, None, Tag/None or expired, Controlled Substance/Poss of Marijuana misdemeanor, Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony), Hold for other agency.

Walker, Christopher. 1743 Ephesus Rd., Forest. Alcoholic Beverage/Sell or Poss. in Dry County.

Buckner, Joseph. 3770 Morton Rankin Co., Morton. Alcoholic Beverage/Sell or Poss. in Dry County, Possession of Controled Substance (MISD) Driver License/ None, Auto Insurance/None.

Dooley, Shawn Michael. 1015 Golf-Course Rd. Philadelphia, MS. Possession of Controled Substance (MISD), Child, Contributing to Delinquency or Neglect.

Jackson, Jessie. 128 Acree Street, Morton. Disturbing the Peace of Another, Tresspass.

Wright, Dana. 4937 Forest Hill Rd., Byram, MS. Idictment, hold for other agency.

Smith, Terrance. 5340 Ponderosa Rd., Lake. Contempt of Court.

Mitchell, Rodius. 234 LC Mitchell Rd. Lena. Shoplifting/1st offense, value $1,000 or less.

Johsnon, Shirley Ann. 386 Graytown Rd., Lake. Aggravated Assault - Extreme Indifference to Life.

Johnson, Titus Janatus. 918 38th Ave., Meridian, Ms. Public Drunk.

Martin, Matias. 1621 Wadsworth St., Decatur, AL. Public Drunk.

Matthews, Scott. 12059 Hwy. 494, Collinsville, MS. DUI/1st Offense, Accident/LeaveScene - Unattended Vehicle, Fleeing or Eluding Police in Motor Vehicle.

Hernandez, Maria. 654 E. Second Ave. Morton. DUI/1st offense.

Dooley, Shawn Michael. 1015 Golf Course Rd., Philadelphia, MS.

Snow, Billy Dan. 2340 SCR 2035 NT., Morton. Tesspass.

Seales, Yolanda. 516 S. 3rd Ave. Forest, MS 39074. DUI/ 1st offense.

Lofton, Vashadrick Dequawan. 117 Chambers Rd. Lena. DUI/1st Offense, Auto Insurance/N Proof, DWLS/Driving w Lic Suspended.

Brown, Sharae Angneta. 751 Sam Lemon Rd, Forest. DUI/1st offense.

Gomez, Pancho Valasques Andre. 321 Watson, Forest. DUI/1st offense.

McCarty Sr. Andrew Lowell. 3624 King Rd., Forest. DUI/1st offense.

Tucker, Jerome. 231 E. Jones Rd#17, Forest. Disturbance of Family.

Coleman, Jalen. Homeless. Disorderly Conduct/Disobey Lawful Order. Obstructing Public Highway, Distrubing the public peace.

Hollis, Jackellsey. 147 Acree St., Morton. Hold for Other Agency.

White, Ezra. 87 Sessum St. Morton, MS. Hold for Evaluation.

Smith, James. 223 Lisa Cr. Madison, MS. Poss of Marijuana/Syn Cannabinoids in MTR Vehicle, Alcoholic Beverage/Sell or Poss in Dry County.

Stewart, Thomas. 2703 Robert Butler Rd. Forest. Contempt of Court, Possession of Controlled Substance (MISD), Driver License/None, Auto Insurance/None, DUI/1st offense.

Bailey, Jennifer. 1971 Hoye Pace Rd. Conehatta. DUI/1st Offense, possession of paraphernalia.

West, Jasavous Mikell. 51 N. Boyd Rd., Lena. Sexual Battery.

Aycock, Shawn. 9126 Highway 13, Lena. Possession of Praphernalia, Distrubing the Public Peace, Attempt to Commit an Offense.

Pace, Equesa. 117 Kirsch St. Forest. Disturbing the Public Peace.

Davis, Kristopher Kivon. 330 Mallory Drive, Byram, MS. Court Order.

Beasley, Reginald. 6241 N. Highway 35 Forest. Burglary/ Other Structure.

Boyd, Jimmy Ray. 425 Auther Harris Rd., Lena. Vunerable Person/Abuse, Neglector Exploitation.

Hunter, Floyd. 6241 Hwy. 35 N., Forest. Burglary/Other Structure.

Lovett, Jennifer. 3374 Hwy. 13 South, Morton. Indictment.

Jones, Rodney. 374 Old Highway 35, Forest. DUI/1st Offense.

Mainka, Frank. 610 Maplewood, Rd. Carthage. Ciberstalking, E-mail Threats/Harassment, Telecommunication Crime/ Threat. Hold for evaluation.

Cruz, Maria Lopez. 771 S. Main St., Forest. Possession of Paraphernalia.

Gilbert, Eddie Terrell. Nate Rd.Lake. Disturbance of Family.