The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 3, 2021 and November 11, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

11/11 Alfonzo Dwayne Brimlett, 309 Iberville St., Forest - Public Drunk

11/11 Kerrigan Clemons, 415 County Line Rd., Carthage – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/ 2nd Offense

11/11 Timika Stephenson, 309 Iberville St., Forest – Public Drunk

11/11 Timothy Wright, 6227 Hwy 35 N, Forest – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense; Obstructing Justice; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

11/11 Kaleb Hayman, 2203 Hwy 43 N., Pelahatchie – Speeding 20-29; No Auto Insurance; Vehicle Tinting Unlawful Installation; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

11/12 Adolpho M Mann, 2138 Lawrence Hazel Rd., Lawrence- Warrant – Circuit Court

11/12 Gabriel Mascaro, 108 State Dr., Morton – Indictment

11/12 Jason Bryant Page, 143 Edward Rd., Forest – Indictment

11/12 Jermaine Waits, 29 DQ Hunt Rd., Lake – Court Order

11/12 Elysia Nicole Perez, 12071 Hwy 485 Lot 21, Philadelphia – Indictment

11/12 Andrew Lowell McCarter, Sr., 3624 King Rd., Forest – Court Order

11/13 Donyall Bridges, 103 Violet Street, Newton – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; Obstructing Public Highway

11/13 Lonnie Dee Buckley, 742 Ephesus Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Proof of Insurance; No Driver’s License; Obstructing Public Highway

11/14 Jimmy Dale Miles Jr., 900 Mahaffey Rd., Morton – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

11/14 Kayla Wiltcher, 8774 Hwy 18 W, Magee – Larceny/ Petit

11/14 Matthew Wiltcher, 8774 Hwy 18 W., Magee – Larceny/ Petit

11/14 Rickey Hanford, 80 Moore Rd., Forest – Hold for Evaluation

11/14 Evelio Salvador Perez, 801 Neal St., Carthage – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; Careless Driving

11/15 Samuel Pucket, 5902 Hwy 13 S., Morton – Larceny/Petit

11/15 Carlos Leonard, 8743 Old Hwy 80. Forest – Rape; Kidnapping

11/15 Jeffery Allen Freeman, 238 Old Hwy 80 E, Morton – Parole Violation

11/15 Amy Kathlen Park, 4964 Blossom Hill, Forest – Motor Vehicle Taking/ Value $1000 or Less (misdemeanor)

11/16 Cleveland McEntee, 565 York Rd., Morton – Leave the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage; DUI/ 1st Offense

11/16 Alexa Hughes, 1255 Wicker Mill Rd., Pulaski – Simply Assault

11/17 Matthew Perritt, 2561 Blossom Hill Rd., Morton – Grand Larceny

11/17 Toriano Jordan, 231 Begonia Bl., California – Not Listed

11/17 David Lamar Wright, 2639 S Little River Rd., Forest – Court Order

11/17 Ciara Clayton, 3838 Morton Rankin Co. Line Rd., Morton – Court Order

11/17 Christian Yamil Marino Diaz, 421 Hillsboro St., Forest – Public Drunk

11/17 Marvin Mendez Lopez, 305 Bailey St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Sell or Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Dry County

11/18 Tyrance Lamonte Murrey, 1478 S Little River Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

11/18 Cedric Hopson, 5806 Mosey Rd., Meridian – Indictment

11/18 Antonio Nickson, 4930 Mudline Rd., Lake – Hold for Evaluation

11/18 Candice Nicole Atkinson, 21076 Hwy 80, Lake – Not Listed

11/18 Johnathon Franklin Johnson, 21076 Hwy 80, Lake – Not Listed