The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between July 28, 2021 and August 5, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ordaz, Jose. 581 Laura Dr., Maryettia, GA. Possession of controled substance (Felony), Possession of Controlled Substance (MISD).

Foster, Lela Grace. 8668 Hwy. 483 North, Lena. Disturging the peace of another.

Patrick, Anthony. 402 Graves St., Forest. Tresspass, Shoplifting.

Robinson, Jamarcus Mykel. 651 N. 2nd Ave., Forest. Malicious Mistchief, Felony.

Rankin, Bud. 415 1st Ave#1, Forest. Justice Court Failure to Appear.

Atterberry, Demarcus. 138 Leola St., Stonewall, MS. Indictment.

Malone, Monzellious. 107 Orr DR., Brandon. Indictment, Bond Surrender.

Warnsley, Emilio Fitzgerald. 2928 Jwu/ 481. <prtpm/ {rpbatopm Violation.

Page, Jason Bryant. 143 Edward Rd. Forest. Indictment.

Roberts, Terry. 227 S. Coleman Rd., Forest. Probation Violation.

Ringo, Zarioin. 658 NW St. Forest. Probation Violation.

Reed, Everson Laron. 109 Stave Mill Rd., Lake. Probation Violation.

Martinez, Oscar Rigoberto. 721 Hwy. 481 S., Morton. Disturbing the Public Peace, Trespass, Controled Substance/Bringing into a jail, Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony) Hold for Evaluation

Ogletree, Jennifer. 2162 Hwy. 16 E. Carthage. Probation Violation.

Slaughter Jr., Vincent Lamont. 60 S. Rasco Rd., Forest. Prole Violation.

Phillips, Stephen Leigh. 1004 S. Little River Rd., Forest. Parole Violation.

Garcia, Adolfo Bedolla. 5225 Driver Ln., Cumming, GA. Possession of Controlled Sustance (Felony).

Goodson, Sammy. 162 SCR 558A, Pulaski. Disorderly Conduct/Disobey lawful order.

Sudduth, Justin. 3333 Ringold Rd., Forest. Failure to stop when officer signals.

Smith, Terrance. 5240 Ponderosa Rd., Lake. Possession, Sale, Transfer of Stolen Firearm.

Murchie, Victoria Frances. 632 N. Woodland Rd., Forest. Possession of Controled Substance (Felony).

Rankin, Dylan Ocshaun. Morton. Probation Violation.

Boler, Michael. 323 Conehatta Rd., Union. Contempt of Court.