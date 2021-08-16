The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between August 6, 2021 and August 12, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jefferson, Fieldon Wayne. 134 Bell Rd., Choctaw, MS. PUblic Drunk.

Beemon, Laterrance Tavion. 102 Jamestown WY, Jackson. DUI, 1st offense. Auto insurance w proof. Possession of paraphernalia.

Mays, Steven Roshun. 1793 Steadman Rd., Morton. DUI, 1st Offense.

Johnson, George. 793 Harris Rd., Lake, MS. Hold for Evaluation.

Brown, Jamie. 540 Airport Rd., Forest. Indictment.

Cleveland, Antonio Demond. 453 West Bennett Rd., Pulaski. Tresspass.

Gray jr., Kenneth Ray. 70 Delies WY, Forest. Disturbance of Family.

McKee, Drucilla Monique. 121 Rawson Ln, Forest. Burglary, dwelling, Break Inner door - lawfully.

Jackson, Katina Ann. 84 Lang-Mill Rd., Forest. Burglary dwelling - Break inner door - lawfully.

Jackson, Jessie G. 253 Kalem Rd., Morton. Probation violation.

Ficklin, Scotty J. 1170 W Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest. Larceny/Petit.

Shoemaker, Michael. 11744 Clifton-Hilsboro Rd., Forest. Contempt of Court.

Bedney, Britavious. 601 Birch St., Forest. Obsturcting Justice.

Jones, Tameshia. 308 Rushing St., Carthage. DUI, 1st offence, Auto Insurance, none, Driver license, none, passing, improper right=-of-way, Left turn failure to yield.

Rupert, Lorenzo. 309 Iberville St. Apt. D, Forest. DUI 2nd offense.

Ferguson, Tammy. 314 Old Highway 80, Forest. Contempt of Court.

Sanderson, Shawn. 1782 Hillsboro Ludlow, Lena. Distrubing the public peace.

Franklin, Joseph. 5631 Newton Calhoun Rd., Newton. DUI, 1st offense.

Rodriquez, Joel. 314 North Cedar St. Forest. DUI, 1st offense.

Patrick, Terrance. 134 Burkes Cr., Forest. Assualt, simple domestic violence, 1st/2nd offense.

McCurdy, John Frank. 244 Jackson Rd., Morton. Indictment.

Stewart, Mandy. 109 Old Black and White Rd., Forest. Aggravated assault. Extreme indifference to life., Possession of controlled substance (felony).

Grafenread, Kathleen. 107 S Rasco Lane, Forest. Possession of controlled substance (felony), obstructing justice.

Patrick, Latrina. 104 May St., Forest. Contempt of Court.

Davis, Destin Earl. 551 34th Av., Meridan. Court Order.

Eddy, Letania Mikesell. 2720 Hattie Lyle Rd., Forest. Assualt, simple domestic violence, 1st/2nd offense.

Davis, Josten. 9726 Hillsoboro Ludlow Dr., Lena. Larceny, grand. Hold for other agency.

Bates, Dakota. 8121 McDonald Rd., Pass Christian, MS

Barrett Jr., Darrell Dontavious. 674 Sistrunk Dr., Walnut Gove. Moter vehicle taking - over $1,000 felony.

Reid, Krystal Lashelle. 358 Moore Tower Rd., Forest, MS 39074. Justice Court failure to appear.