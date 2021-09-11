The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between August 25, 2021 and September 2, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

08/25 Jaquavious Ratcliff, 5359 8th St. Meridian – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

08/25 Lorenzo Rupert, 309 Iberville St., Apt. D., Forest – Court Order

08/25 Shawn Deablo Aycock, 9126 Hwy 13, Lena – Burglary / Auto, Trespass

08/26 Jacques Lanelson Lewis, 920 George St., Forest – Burglary, Auto

08/26 Nathan Scott Bell, 2560 Conehatta Prospect Rd., Conehatta – Bond Surrender

08/26 Roy Foster Jr, 4739 Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Possession of Schedule 1, Controlled Substance

08/26 Jacques Lanelson Lewis, 920 George St., Forest – Disorderly Conduct/ Disobey Lawful Order

08/27 Michale Thompson, 10130 Rd 9, Union – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

08/28 Christopher Demond Price, 4017 King Rd., Forest – Disturbing the Peace of Another; Assault / Aggravated, Used of Deadly Weapon, etc.; Disturbance of Family

08/28 Luther Duckworth, 601 Birch St. Forest – Assault/ Simple Domestic Violence /1s/2nd Offense;

08/28 Neveland Longmire, 950 E Second St., Forest – DUI/ 2nd Offense; Driving in more than one Lane

08/29 Francisco Alonzo Marcos, 300 N Banks St., Forest – DUI/ 1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance, Following to Close

08/31 Glen Braswell, 2642 VFW Rd., Lake – Not Listed

09/01 Jose Juan Maceira, 475 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Serving Time

09/01 Bettye Jean Brown, 520 Longview St., Forest – Aggravated Assault, Used of Deadly Weapon