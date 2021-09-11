The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between August 25, 2021 and September 2, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
08/25 Jaquavious Ratcliff, 5359 8th St. Meridian – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense
08/25 Lorenzo Rupert, 309 Iberville St., Apt. D., Forest – Court Order
08/25 Shawn Deablo Aycock, 9126 Hwy 13, Lena – Burglary / Auto, Trespass
08/26 Jacques Lanelson Lewis, 920 George St., Forest – Burglary, Auto
08/26 Nathan Scott Bell, 2560 Conehatta Prospect Rd., Conehatta – Bond Surrender
08/26 Roy Foster Jr, 4739 Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Possession of Schedule 1, Controlled Substance
08/26 Jacques Lanelson Lewis, 920 George St., Forest – Disorderly Conduct/ Disobey Lawful Order
08/27 Michale Thompson, 10130 Rd 9, Union – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense
08/28 Christopher Demond Price, 4017 King Rd., Forest – Disturbing the Peace of Another; Assault / Aggravated, Used of Deadly Weapon, etc.; Disturbance of Family
08/28 Luther Duckworth, 601 Birch St. Forest – Assault/ Simple Domestic Violence /1s/2nd Offense;
08/28 Neveland Longmire, 950 E Second St., Forest – DUI/ 2nd Offense; Driving in more than one Lane
08/29 Francisco Alonzo Marcos, 300 N Banks St., Forest – DUI/ 1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance, Following to Close
08/31 Glen Braswell, 2642 VFW Rd., Lake – Not Listed
09/01 Jose Juan Maceira, 475 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Serving Time
09/01 Bettye Jean Brown, 520 Longview St., Forest – Aggravated Assault, Used of Deadly Weapon