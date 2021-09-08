The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between September 10, 2021 and September 15, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
09/10 Willie James Harrison, 214 Raleigh St., Forest – Speeding 30+, Speeding 10-19, No Auto Insurance/ Reckless Driving
09/11 Alien Luis Ramirez, 4129 Hollow Trail Dr., Tampa, FL – Hold For Other Agency
09/11 Armando Pupo Borges, 4129 Hollow Trail Dr., Tampa, FL – Hold For Other Agency
09/12 Neveland Longmire, 950 E Second St., Forest – Serving Misdemeanor Sentence
09/12 Teddy Bennett, 3217 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Disturbance of Family
09/12 Isabella Roselynn Harrell, 481 Donald Rd., Morton – DUI/1st Offense ; No Auto Insurance; No Driver’s License; No Seatbelt; Child Endangerment; Contributing to Delinquency Or Neglect
09/12 Helen Marie Davis, 701 McMillan Rd., Lake – Shoplifting
9/13 Javis Wright, 112 New Subdivision Rd., Morton – Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon; Bond Surrender
09/13 Cedric Pace, 130 Willis Rd., Forest – Leave Accident Scene/ Unattended Vehicle
09/14 Emilio Fitzgerald Warnsley, 2928 Hwy 481 , Morton – Not Listed
09/14 Bryan Sistrunk, 489 Battle Rd., Forest – Not Listed
09/14 Lorenzo Hunt, 6490 Hwy 35 N, Forest – Conspiracy
09/14 Walter McCann, 635 Dennis Rd., Forest – Not Listed
09/14 Deuntric Merrell, 1083 Lewis Rd., Forest – Not Listed
09/14 Paola Labato, 4231 Hwy 35 N, Forest – Not Listed
09/14 Alvester Tucker Sr., 487 Delores Ln, Forest – Contempt of Court
09/14 Kyrstal Lashelle Reid, 358 Moore Tower Rd., Forest – Not Listed
09/15 Melissa Dawn Rawson, 616 Tomsub St., Marion, MS – Disturbing the Public Peace
09/15 Thomas Chandler, 136 Taylor St., Jackson – State Work Program
09/15 Enoch McDonald, CMCF – State Work Program