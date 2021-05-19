The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between May 5 and May 13,2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
05/05/21 Russell, Keenan Hwy 35 S Forest Contempt of Court
05/05/21 Easterling, George Rocky Ephesus Rd Forest Public Drunk
05/06/21 Evans, Michael Apt B-100 Meridian Assault/Simple Domestic
Violence, 1st/2nd Offense
05/06/21 McMillan, Harvey 4266 Mills Rd Conehatta DUI 2nd Offense, Auto Insurance None
05/07/21 Brown, Brittany Dihanna 2811 Saint Luke Meridian Public Drunk, Trespass
05/07/21 Kelly, Derrick Orlando 927 42nd Ave Meridian Controlled Substance,Poss of Schedule IV
05/07/21 Chambers, Gwendolyn 8740 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd Lena Disturbing the Peace of Another
05/07/21 Bobbit, Machandy 933 Stowers Rd Forest DUI 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Justice Court Fail To Appear
05/08/21 Baggett, Jarett Caleb 49 Grady Leach Rd Lawrence Shoplifting 1st Offense, Disturbing the Peace of Another, Controlled Substance, Poss of Marujuana Misdemeanor, Poss of Paraphernalia, DWLS, Tag none or expired, No auto insurance
05/10/21 Cates, Joshua 4000 Hilsoboro Dr. Morton MDOC hold
05/10/21 Reid, Krystal 62 Reid RD Forest Forgery, Contempt of Court
05/11/21 Amos, Zaira Moshay 579 Martin L King Dr. Morton DUI 1st Offense
05/11/21 Smith, Ashley 50 Taylor Dr. Morton Fleeing/Eluding Police in motor vehicle, felony/Poss. of Schedule II, Poss of weapon by convicted felon, DUI 1st Offense, No Driver License No Auto Insurance, No Seatbelt, No Tag or Expired tag
05/11/21 Robinson, Michael Napoleon 506 W. Spring St Forest Disturbing the Peace of another, Disorderly Conduct, Disobeying lawful order, Resisting or Obstructing arrest
05/11/21 Gilbert,Eddie errell Nate Rd Lake Poss of Controlled Substance Felony, Poss of controlled substance Misdemeanor
05/12/21 White, Brianna Emerily 631 N. 4th road Forest Assault/Simple, Telecommunication crime/threat
05/12/21 Sistrunk, Justin Lee 751 Mill Branch Rd Pulaski Fleeing or eluding police in motor vehicle felony
05/12/21 Viodonne,Dakota Joseph Hold for other agency
05/12/21 Wilson, Caterion Teontrell 1323 Steadman Rd Morton Capital Murder
05/12/21 Graffenread, Kathleen 108 S Rasco Rd Forest Child, Contributing to delinquency or neglect, Assault/domestic aggravated assault
05/12/21 Campbell, Shane Joseph 751 McMillan Rd Lake Sexual Battery
05/12/21 2790 Hwy 489 Lake Larceny/Grand
05/13/21 Lewis, Danny Lamont 159 Lyle Dr. Morton Controlled substance poss with intent to distribute firearm enhancement
05/13/21 Amos, Alisha 185 Waggoner Rd. Morton Burgulary/Auto