The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between May 5 and May 13,2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

05/05/21 Russell, Keenan Hwy 35 S Forest Contempt of Court

05/05/21 Easterling, George Rocky Ephesus Rd Forest Public Drunk

05/06/21 Evans, Michael Apt B-100 Meridian Assault/Simple Domestic

Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

05/06/21 McMillan, Harvey 4266 Mills Rd Conehatta DUI 2nd Offense, Auto Insurance None

05/07/21 Brown, Brittany Dihanna 2811 Saint Luke Meridian Public Drunk, Trespass

05/07/21 Kelly, Derrick Orlando 927 42nd Ave Meridian Controlled Substance,Poss of Schedule IV

05/07/21 Chambers, Gwendolyn 8740 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd Lena Disturbing the Peace of Another

05/07/21 Bobbit, Machandy 933 Stowers Rd Forest DUI 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Justice Court Fail To Appear

05/08/21 Baggett, Jarett Caleb 49 Grady Leach Rd Lawrence Shoplifting 1st Offense, Disturbing the Peace of Another, Controlled Substance, Poss of Marujuana Misdemeanor, Poss of Paraphernalia, DWLS, Tag none or expired, No auto insurance

05/10/21 Cates, Joshua 4000 Hilsoboro Dr. Morton MDOC hold

05/10/21 Reid, Krystal 62 Reid RD Forest Forgery, Contempt of Court

05/11/21 Amos, Zaira Moshay 579 Martin L King Dr. Morton DUI 1st Offense

05/11/21 Smith, Ashley 50 Taylor Dr. Morton Fleeing/Eluding Police in motor vehicle, felony/Poss. of Schedule II, Poss of weapon by convicted felon, DUI 1st Offense, No Driver License No Auto Insurance, No Seatbelt, No Tag or Expired tag

05/11/21 Robinson, Michael Napoleon 506 W. Spring St Forest Disturbing the Peace of another, Disorderly Conduct, Disobeying lawful order, Resisting or Obstructing arrest

05/11/21 Gilbert,Eddie errell Nate Rd Lake Poss of Controlled Substance Felony, Poss of controlled substance Misdemeanor

05/12/21 White, Brianna Emerily 631 N. 4th road Forest Assault/Simple, Telecommunication crime/threat

05/12/21 Sistrunk, Justin Lee 751 Mill Branch Rd Pulaski Fleeing or eluding police in motor vehicle felony

05/12/21 Viodonne,Dakota Joseph Hold for other agency

05/12/21 Wilson, Caterion Teontrell 1323 Steadman Rd Morton Capital Murder

05/12/21 Graffenread, Kathleen 108 S Rasco Rd Forest Child, Contributing to delinquency or neglect, Assault/domestic aggravated assault

05/12/21 Campbell, Shane Joseph 751 McMillan Rd Lake Sexual Battery

05/12/21 2790 Hwy 489 Lake Larceny/Grand

05/13/21 Lewis, Danny Lamont 159 Lyle Dr. Morton Controlled substance poss with intent to distribute firearm enhancement

05/13/21 Amos, Alisha 185 Waggoner Rd. Morton Burgulary/Auto