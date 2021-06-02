The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between May 12 and May 20, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

05/19/21 - Reid, Krystal, 62 Reid Rd, Forest, Justice Court Fail To Appear

05/20/21 – Wade, Austin, 103 Lake Rd, Pelahatchie, Assault/Simple Domestic Violence 3rd Offense

05/20/21 –Brown, Raheem, 13 Lay Loop Rd, Lake, Weapon/Possession by Convicted Felon, Hold for Evaluation

05/20/21 – Bradford, Linda Faye, 243 Lyle Dr., Morton, Child, Contributing to the Delinquency or Neglect

05/20/21 – Washington, Arthur Joe, 117 North Boykin St., Morton, Disorderly Conduct/Disobeying Lawful Order

05/21/21 – Williams, Constance, 37 Pearl Rd., Forest, Possession of Marijuana/synthetic Cannabinoids in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Paraphernalia, Controlled Substance/Possession with Intent to Sell

05/21/21 – Wash, Johnny Terrell, 117 W Highway 492, Union, Possession of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle, Possession of Paraphernalia, Controlled Substance/Possession with Intent to Distribute

05/21/21 – Sharp, Joshua, 9868 North Hwy 21 Forest, Circuit Court, Contempt of Court

05/21/21 – Monk, Bobby, 1419 Clyde B rd., Walnut Grove, Public Drunk

05/21/21 - Askew, Priscilla Te’Kisha, 108 Payton Rd, Forest

05/21/21 - Batte Frances, 132 SCR 558 A, Controlled Substance/ Possession of Maruiuana Midemeanor, possession of paraphernalia

05/21/21 – Williams, Nicole 101 Magnolia Rd, Newton, Drivers License/None

05/22/21 – Goodson, David Earl, 1648 SCR 558, Pulaski, DUI 1st Offense, DWLS, Tag/None or Expired Auto Insurance/ No Proof

05/22/21 – Williamson, Letrice, 13105 Hwy 442, Tickfaw, Possession of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle, Driver License/None, Concealed Weapon/Carrying of 1st/2nd Offense

05/22/21 – Gibson, Cicerona, 42181 Thompson Dr. Hammond, Possession of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle, Concealed Weapon, Carrying of, 1st/2nd Offense

05/22/21 – Reese, Dekentra Kent – 121 Lyle Dr Morton Drive – By Shooting/Bombing

05/22/21 – Martinez, Juan 471 Batte Rd, Forest, Public Drunk

05/22/21 – Puckett, Arik, 54 Tadpole Rd, Forest, DUI 1st , Disorderly Conduct/Disobeying Lawful Order, Arrest/Resisting or Obstructing, Trespass

05/24/21 – Bynum, Ricky Charles 483 Rocky Creek Rd, Morton Assault/Simple Domestic Violence 1st/2nd, Possession of Paraphernalia

05/24/21 – Jackson, Charles, 5570 Hwy 18 Brandon, Possession Of Controlled Substance Misdemeanor

05/24/21 – Lindsey, Michael 1039 E First St Forest, Hold for Evaluation

05/24/21 – Boyd, Courtney, 472 Mt. Carmel Rd, Forest, Possession of Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor, Failure to stop when Officer signals

05/24/21 – Tubby, Mary, 191 Rolling Hills Rd, Philadelphia, DUI 1st Offense, Driver License, None, Window Tint/Darker than Authorized, Possession of Marijuana in Auto

05/24/21 – Jenkins, Daniel, 222 Sylvarena Ave. Raleigh, Arrest/Resisting or Obstructing, Disturbing the Public Peace

05/24/21 – Simms, Jonquaveous Detraydeon, Drive By Shooting/Bombing

05/24/21 – Jones, Billy John, 1515 Homewood Rd, Forest, Disturbing the Peace of Another

05/25/21 – Plumber, Brittnay Deanne 3272 Prospect Cedar Lane Rd Union, DUI 1st Offense, Speeding

05/25/21 – Rasco, Joshua 89 Burk Lane Forest, Probation Violation

05/25/21 – Ficklin, Gerkeldrick, 844 Donald Rd, Morton, Assault/Aggravated, Use of Deadly Weapon

05/25/21 – Ficklin, Gerald, 844 Donald Rd, Morton Aggravated Assault/ Extreme Indifference to Life

05/26/21 – Rawson, Melissa 616 Toomsuba St. Trespass, Disturbing the Peace of Another

05/26/21 – Madden, Shane, 78 Lynn St., Sebastopol, Disturbing the Peace of Another

05/26/21 - Mithchell, Jimmy Lavelle, 109 Parker St. Newton, Controlled Substance/Possession of marijuana, Seatbelt/None, DWLS, Auto Insurance/None, Accident/Leaving the Scene/Property Damage

05/26/21 – Summers, Derricka, 174 Main St. Walnut Grove

05/26/21 – Perkins, Jacob, 768 Cooperville Rd., Morton, Assault/Simple Domestic Violence 1st/2nd Offense

05/24/21 – Littrell, Jonathaan 05/27/2020 – 3969 Hwy 39 Forest,

05/27/21 – Curtis, Bradley 05/27/2023 -40 Miles Cove, Brandon, Forgery, Uttering