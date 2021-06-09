The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between May 26 and June 3, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
5/26/21 – Rawson, Melissa 616 Toomsuba St. Disturbing the Peace of Another
05/26/21 – Madden, Shane 78 Lynn St. Sebastopol Disturbing the Peace of Another, Public Drunk
05/26/21 – Mitchell, Jimmy Lavell 109 Parker St. Newton Possession of Marijuana – Misdemeanor, Seatbelt/None, DWLS. Auto Insurance/None, Accident/ Leaving Scene, Attended vehicle, Property Damage
05/26/21 – Summers, Derricka 174 main St. Walnut Grove
05/26/21 – Perkins, Jacob 768 Cooperville Rd. Morton Assault/Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd offense
05/27/21 – Littrell, Jonathan 3969 Hwy 35 Forest
05/27/21 – Curtis, Bradley K. 40 Miles Cove Brandon Forgery/Uttering
05/28/21 – Traxler, James Kindell 3460 Airport Rd Morton
05/28/21 – Sherbal, Antoine Demonte 1378 E 7th St Forest Possession of Controlled Substance Misdemeanor
05/28/21 – Amos, Samuel Courtland, 575 Ann Rd Forest Possession of Controlled Substance(Misd), Weapon/Possession by Convicted Felon
05/28/21 Ramos, Gabriel 730 Marion Rd. Forest DUI 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Alcoholic Beverage/Sell or Possession in Dry County
05/29/21 – Gammage, Andre 4986 Ringgold Rd Forest Robbery/Armed, Indecent exposure, 1st Offense, DWLS/Implied Consent/License Suspended, Tag/None or Expired, Auto Insurance/None, DUI/1st Offense, Trespass
05/29/21 – Clemons, Kristy 283 3rd Ave. Walnut Grove Telecommunications Crime/911 Abuse
05/29/21 – Hernandez, Joe 7392 Southside Jacksonville, FL Disturbing the Peace
05/29/21 – Johnson, Sandra 113 Nate Rd Forest Assault/Aggravated on LEO, Disturbing the Public Peace, Arrest/Resisting or Obstructing
05/29/21 – Nunez, Eldin Alexis 2056 King Rd Forest DUI/1st Offense, Speeding too fast for road conditions, Auto Insurance/None, Driver License/None, Littering
05/30/21 – Reed, Whitney 1370 E 7th St. Forest
05/30/21 – Martin-Torres, Mario 624 Banks St. Forest Public Drunk
06/01/21 – Strickland, Breeana 10415 Rabbit St. Meridian DUI 1st Offense, Failure to yield to right of way, Attempt to commit an offense
06/01/21 - Bolton, Ceasor 243 Lyle Dr Morton Sentenced
06/01/21 – Moss, Byron Tullos 11027 Clifton Rd Forest Sentenced
06/01/21 – Wilson, Kimberly Michelle 529 Independence Rd Morton Bench Warrant
06/01/21 – Bennett, Crystal 858 Grant Johnson Morton Receiving stolen property, Felony, Uttering Forgery
06/02/21- Evans, Lynn 704 Wicker Rd Forest Trespass
06/03/21 – Walker, Malcolm 475 Patrick Dr. Forest Probation Violation
06/03/21 – Hickman, Mathew Deon 2930 Lovorn Rd. Louisville Resisting/Obstructing Arrest
06/03/21 – Gray, Robert Charles 81 Lyle Dr. Morton Possession Of Paraphernalia
06/03/21 – McGee, John Earl 212 Joe Rd. Forest Aggravated Trafficking of Controlled Substance
06/03/21 – Slaughter, Vincent 60 S Rascoe Rd. Forest Parole Violation
06/03/21 – Spivey, Alvester D. 151 Lewis RD. Walnut Grove Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct/Disobey Lawful Order