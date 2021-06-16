The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between June 2 and June 9, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

06/02/21 – Evans, Lynn 704 Wicker Rd. Forest Trespassing

06/03/21 – Walker, Malcolm 475 Patrick Dr. Forest Probation Violation

06/03/21 Hickman, Mathew Deon 2930 Lovorn Rd. Louisville Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

03/03/21 – Gray, Robert Charles 81 Lyle Dr. Morton Possession of Paraphernalia

06/03/21 - McGee, John Earl 212 Joe Rd. Forest Aggravated Trafficking in Controlled Substance

06/03/21 – Slaughter, Vincent Lamont 60 S. Rasco Ln. Forest Parole Violation

06/03/21 - Spivey, Alvester Dewan 151 Lewis Rd. Walnut Grove Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Disobeying Lawful Order

06/04/21 – Harrison, April Denise 1121 Rawson Ln. Forest Disturbance of Family

06/04/21 – Lynch, Raylundus Royshelle 500 Eastwood St. Meridian Fleeing or Eluding Police in Motor Vehicle(Felony), Speeding(20-29), Reckless Driving, Following Too Close, Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Improper Passing

06/04/21 – Creel, Stanley Terry 4861 Damascus Rd. Walnut Grove Disturbance of Family

06/04/21 – Watkins, Kenneth Lavern 172 Underwood ST. Sebastopol Indecent Exposure

06/04/21 – Watkins, Adrian Cole 2500 Robert Butler Rd.

06/04/21 – Carrillo, Juan Lucas 513 Old Morton Rd 3rd or Subsequent Offense

06/05/21 - Andres, Diego 321 Battle Rd. DUI 1st

06/05/21 – Skinner, Devontae Deshane 662 Bowling Green Rd. Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

06/05/21 – Hill, Rodrico Donshay 1288 Greer Rd. Forest Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Possession of A Weapon By A Convicted Felon, Sale or Transfer of Stolen Firearm, DWLS Under Implied Consent

06/05/21 – Johnson, Randel 88 Ealy Rd. Lena Contempt of Court, Trespassing

06/06/21 – Reed, Jonathan 109 Stave Mill Rd. Lake

06/06/21 – Silvestre, Felipe Gomez 339 Iberville St. Forest DUI 1st, No Drivers License, No Auto Insurance, Driving in More Than One Lane, Public Drunk

06/06/21 – Stowers, Kendrick Sharod 160 North Rasco Rd. Forest Indictment

06/07/21 – Rosell, Darrell Alexis 415 1st Ave. Apt. 2 Rd. A-2 Forest Warrant

06/07/21 – Wingo, Deangelo 103 O.V. Wilders Rd. Carthage Probation Violation

06/07/21 – Hart, Ronald 4394 Cliff Armstrong Rd. Forest Possession of Marijuana(Misdemeanor) Child Abuse(Felonious), Simple Assault-Domestic Violence(1st/2nd Offense)

06/07/21 – Jones, Triston 4394 Cliff Armstrong Rd. Forest Simple Assault-Domestic Violence(1st/2nd Offense), Child Abuse(Felonious)

06/08/21 – Esquivel, Rolando No Known Address Shoplifting

06/08/21 – Johnson, Maurice 2659 Harperville Rd. Forest Sentenced

06/08/21 – Amos, Alisha 185 Waggoner Rd. Morton Business Trespassing

06/08/21 – Horne, David 545 Ann Rd. Forest Possession of Paraphernalia, Business Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct, Disobeying Lawful Order, Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

06/09/21 – Snow, Joseph 2103 19th St. Tuscaloosa Grand Larceny

06/09/21 – Bennett, Jarrett 2360 Harperville Ln. Forest Contempt of Court

06/09/21 – Reid, Wanda Lynn 137 Old Black and White Cemetery Rd. Forest Trespassing