The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between June 23, 2021 and July 1, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

06/23/21 – Amos, Alisha 185 Waggoner Rd. Morton Strong Arm Robbery, Credit Card Use With Intent to Defraud/Felony, Burglary of a Dwelling/Break Inner Door x 2

06/23/21 – Wilson, Jaumon Essie Pelahatchie Strong Arm Robbery x 2

06/23/21 – Williams, Donnie 30 Quall Dr. Morton Contempt of Court

06/23/21 – Ickom, William King Rd. Forest Possession of Paraphernalia

06/24/21 - Willis, Dezaraye 10660 604 Rd. Philadelphia Contempt of Court

06/24/21- Thompson, Austin 2668 River Bend Rd Lena Embezzlement, Possession of Controlled Substance/Felony

06/25/21 – McMillan, Patrick 1285 E. Scott Rd. Lake Disturbing the Public Peace

06/25/21 – Davis, Helen 1285 E. Scott Rd. Lake Trespass

06/25/21 – Aycock, Shawn 91126 Highway 13 Lena Simple Assault

06/25/21 – Grayer, Jennifer 3364 S Highway 13 Morton Disorderly Conduct/Disobeying Lawful Order

06/25/21- Wilkerson, Jonathan Homeless Accessory Before the Fact of a Felony

06/26/21 – Jones, Rodney 374 Old Highway 35 Forest

06/26/21 – Jones, Mybrisha 823 Lathum St. Walnut Grove Disturbing the Public Peace

06/26/21 – Burrage, Justin 9304 Newton Conehatta Rd. Lawrence Disturbing the Public Peace

06/26/21 – Porter, Ricky 1203 N. Little River Rd. Forest Disturbing the Public Peace

06/16/21 – Evans, Joseph 6321 E. Highway 80 Morton Possession of Controlled Substance(Felony), Contempt of Court, Hold for Evaluation

06/26/21 – Harmon, Randall 8906 Highway 80 Morton Possession of Controlled Substance(Felony), Hold for Other Agency

06/26/21 – Redmond, Jessica 114 New Subdivision Rd. Morton Possession of Controlled Substance(Felony)

06/26/21 – Morgan, Tacarreion Dashawn 1117 Queen St. Laurel Shoplifting 1st Offense,(Value $1,000.00 or Less), Motor Vehicle Taking- Over $1,000.00(Felony), Indecent Exposure, 1st Offense, Hold for Evaluation

06/27/21 – Perez, Npaolean Jeronimo 52 Smith St. Morton Simple Assault Domestic Violence, 1st or 2nd Offense

06/28/21 – Evans, Lynn 1559 Steadman Rd. Morton Contempt of Court

06/28/21 – Wahington, Arthur Joe 117 N. Boykin St. Morton Writ to Take Custody

06/28/21 - Williams, Deonte 3638 Morton Rankin County Line Rd. Morton

06/29/21 – Segleski, Shanna Kay Homeless Hold for Evaluation, Disturbing the Public Peace

06/30/21 – McCann, Braxton Lee 1843 Salem Rd. Forest Court Order

07/01/21 – Clark, Kenneth 245 Havard Rd. Forest Circuit Court

07/01/21 – Coleman, Johnny 191 S. Coleman Rd. Forest Hold for Other Agency

07/01/21 – Nickson, Antonio 4930 Mudline Rd. Lake Simple Domestic Assault 1st/2nd Offense

07/01/21 – Hodge, Michael Henry 203 E. County Line Rd. Forest Disturbing the Public Peace, Public Drunk