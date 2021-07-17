The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between July 8, 2021 and July 15, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

07/08/21 – Warren, Danny Gail, 1458 Tallabogue Rd. Forest, DUI 1st, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

07/08/21 – Barlow, Kenneth Barlow, 1258 W. Lone Pilgram #11 Forest, Justice Court Failure to Appear

07/09/21 – Torres, Mario Martin, 337 Iberville Forest, No Charges Listed

07/09/21 – Hughes, Quincy, 84 New Subdivision Rd. Morton, Simple Domestic Assault (1st/2nd Offense), Controlled Substance/Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Failure to Stop When Officer Signals, Armed Robbery

07/09/21 – Trisler, Amy, 205 County Line St. Union, Public Drunk

07/09/21 – Hayes, Charles Bernard, 3863 King Rd. Forest, DUI 3rd or Subsequent Offense

07/09/21 – Cole, Robert, 1251 Hwy 902 Pulaski, Indictment

07/10/21 – Brimlett, Alfonzo Dwayne, 309 Iberville St. Forest, Rape

07/11/21 – Davis, Kristopher Kivon, 330 Marroy Dr. Byram, DUI 1st Offense, Child Endangerment

07/11/21 – Watts, Quintina Yonlanda, 425 N. 7th Ave. Forest, Trespass, Possession of Paraphernalia

07/12/21 – Banks, Colby Deshaun, 310 Chockie Odom Rd. Forest, No Charges Listed

07/12/21 – Hornsby, Rashard, 113 Rose St. Forest, No Charges Listed

07/12/21 – Ficklin, Mykel Devonte, 340 Mon Rd. Forest, No Charges Listed

07/13/21 – McGee, Johnathan Phillip, 341 Bob Dr. Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court

07/13/21 – Smith, Carlos Kentress, 601 Old Hwy 13 Morton, Parole Violation

07/13/21 – Harvey, Kaleb Eric, 431 E. 7th Ave. Morton, Assault (By Menace or Fear), Domestic Aggravated Assault

07/14/21 – Cruz, Rudi, 133 Reed Rd. Brandon, Statutory Rape

07/14/21 – Brown, Casey, 496 George Rd. Forest, Uttering Forgery, Possession of Paraphernalia

07/14/21 – Gray, James, 174 Smythe St. Lake, Carrying of A Concealed Weapon 1st/2nd Offense, Controlled Substance/Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Paraphernalia

07/14/21 – Sills, Lisa, 14011 Hwy. 21 Walnut Grove, Business Trespass

07/14/21 – Gilbert Sr., Lyndon Kennedy, 127 Ephesus Rd. Forest, Disorderly Conduct, Disobeying Lawful Order

07/15/21 – Martinez, Oscar Rigoberto, 721 Hwy 481 S. Morton, Disturbing the Peace of Another, Circuit Court Warrant

07/15/21 – Garcia, Diego Gomez, 274 Hillsboro St. Forest, DUI 1st Offense

07/15/21 – Prestage, Joshua, 86 Amblewood Cv. Brandon, Simple Domestic Violence 1st/2nd Offense