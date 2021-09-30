The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between September 17, 2021 and September 27, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

09/17 Rodney Lamar Jones, 305 W Railroad St., Newton – Aggravated Assault/ Used of Deadly Weapon, Etc.

9/17 Tim Anderson, 393 Monroe Moore Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Assault; 1st/2nd Offense

09/17 Michael James, 5618 Hwy 13 S, Morton – Not Listed

09/18 Jalen Lashawn Coleman, 2198 Old Hwy 80, Forest – Disturbance of Family

09/18 Gregory Charles Holifield, 1101 CR 20, Louin – Arson/ 2nd Degree – Other Structure

09/19 Neveland Longmire, 9950 E Second St., Forest – Court Order

09/20 Ervin Wayne Smith, 525 S 3rd Ave., Forest – Attempt to Committ an Offense; Trespass; Disturbing the Peace of Another; Malicious Mischief/ Public C Building

09/20 Miguel Gomez Alonzo, Bank St., Forest – Public Drunk

09/20 William Dewayne Wilkerson, 1556 Steadman Rd, Morton – Not Listed

9/20 Gorge Bounds, 6078 Hwy 21, Forest – Not Listed

09/20 Hope Pinter, 107 S State St., Morton – Accessory/ After the Fact of A Felony

09/21 Carolyn Corine Parker, 989 Hillsboro-Ludlow Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court, Property Subject to Lein/ Selling

09/21 Jermaine Waits, 29 DQ Hunt Rd., Lake – Court Order]

09/21 James Kincaid, 109 Sessums St., Morton – Not Listed

09/21 Shawn Micheal Dooley, 1015 Golf Course Rd., Philadelphia – Contempt of Court

09/21 Cayden Davis Tucker, 68 Sunny St., Sebastopol – Contempt of Court; Muffler/ None or Allows Excessive Noise; Weapons; Possession of School Property (Misdemeanor)

09/21 Jermaine Waits, 29 DQ Hunt Rd., Lake – Court Order

09/22 Adrian Javone Calhoun, 377 Joe Lee Rd., Ludlow - Disturbance of Family

09/22 Ashley Tyler, 5421 Queen Mary Lane, Jackson – Assault/ Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

09/22 Terrance Patrick, 134 Burks Cr., Forest – Not Listed

09/22 Triston Jones, 4394 Cliff Armstrong Rd., Forest – Court Order

09/22 Shatara Anderson, 131 Pine Rd., Newton – Hold for Other Agency

09/22 Diamond Thames, 105 West Dr., Newton – Not Listed

09/22 Shaneil Rena Lee, 153 AC Thompson Rd., Newton – Hold For Other Agency

09/22 Davis Darby, 2035 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Forest – Not Listed

09/22 Verda Marie Purbaugh, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton – Bench Warrant; Trespass; Disturbing the Pubic Peace

09/23 Greyland Lee Laprade, 13186 Morton Marathon Rd., Morton – Assault/ Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

09/23 Eddie Terrell Gilbert, Nate Rd., Lake – Not Listed

09/23 Kiriakis White, 8159 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Forest – Not Listed