A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested last week in connection with a recent rash of auto burglaries in Forest. Chief Will Jones said Monday that the unnamed juvenile, along with two others, has been going through neighborhoods and the downtown area pulling on door handles and looking for unlocked vehicles to burglarize.

Jones said he wanted to remind the public to lock their doors when exiting their vehicles and make sure they are locked when parking them for the night.

“I know there are going to be a lot of people out shopping during the holidays so now more than ever please lock your doors,” Jones said.

The chief also asks residents not leave valuables in their vehicles adding that the burglars are mainly looking for money, electronics and weapons but there have been incidents where clothing and shoes were taken too.

While out shopping it is also a good idea lock valuables and/or purchases in the vehicle trunk as well as locking the doors.

Another tip the chief offered was for people to make sure their electronic key fobs are stored out of range of the vehicle so that it cannot be unlocked mistakenly.

“Sometimes people will hang their keys up within proximity to the vehicle like right inside the garage door,” Jones said. “Make sure the electronic key fobs are outside the range of opening the vehicle.

The juvenile has been charged with auto burglary and more arrests will follow, the chief said.