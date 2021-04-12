The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between March 26 and March 30, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

03/25 Damonte Kortz McCaskill, 141 N. Boykin Dr., Morton - Indictment

03/26 Lawrence Alexander Ficklin, 61 Finca 481 S, Morton - Not Listed

03/26 Larry David Frith, Jr., 758 Townsend Rd., Forest – Probation Violation

03/26 Darrell Mcurdy, 431 Gray Town Rd., Lake – Robbery/Armed

03/26 Marty Joe Wilkerson, 15 Gray Rd., Lake – DUI/3rd or subsequent offense; No auto insurance; No Driver’s License; Expired or No tag

03/27 Christopher Anthony Darden, 34 Bush Ln, Purvis – Not Listed

03/27 Miquel Mateo Francisco, George Rd., Forest – Disobey police officer directing traffic

03/27 Darrell Craig Stowers, 711 Wilson Rd., Forest – DUI/1st offense

03/27 Betty Renee Rund, 4529 Ponderosa Rd., Lawrence – Public drunk; Disturbing public peace

03/28 Raheem Brown, 13 Lay Loop Rd., Lake – Possession of controlled substance (felony)

03/29 Justin Epona-B Tussy, 178 Rolling Hill Rd., Philadelphia – Public drunk

03/29 Teresia Marinalda Ealy, 3407 Hwy 80, Morton – Indictment

03/29 Jarett Caleb Baggett, 49 Grady Leach Rd., Lawrence – Possession of paraphernalia; Driving while license is suspended; No or Expired tag

03/29 Terry Ickom, 251 Hwy 80 E., Lake – Possession of controlled substance (felony)

03/29 Cedric Nichols, 475 Hwy 481 Morton – Possession of controlled substance (felony)

03/30 Breanna White, 631 N 4th Ave., Forest – Trespass