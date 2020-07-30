The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between Juuly 10 and July 16, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

a7/17/20 to 7/23/20

7/17 Marvin Cleveland Porter Jr., 1020 Line Creek Rd – Hold for Evaluation

7/17 Randyshia Samone Lockett, 253 S. Little River Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

7/17 James Naylor, 1613 Hillsboro VFW Rd., Forest – Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000

7/18 Sarah Measells, 1664 Measells Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

7/19 Jerome Tucker, 231 E Jones Rd., #17, Forest – Burglary of a Dwelling Occupied; Trespassing; Malicious Mischief

7/20 Marquita Jazelle Silas, 212 MLK Ave., Hattiesburg- Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)

7/20 Anthony Earl Jones Jr., 126 Chesnut St., Laurel – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)

7/20 Latavin Cortez Hicks, Tracy Arinder Camper #14, Morton – Taking of Motor Vehicle – Over $1000 Felony

7/21 Matthew Lamarcus Hardney, 85 Mowdy St., Walnut Grove – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

7/21 Justin Box, 108 Kalem Rd., Morton – Hold for Evaluation

7/21 Paul Lewis, 140 Park Ridge Lane, Lena – Parole Violation

7/22 Brent Taylor Posey, 109 McMillan Rd., Lake – Public Drunk

7/23 Walter Saxon, 234 Magnolia Trail, Brandon – Indictment

7/23 Morris Wilson, 208 Grace St., Clarksdale – DUI, Refusal; No Auto Insurance; No Driver’s License

7/23 Adrian Cole Watkins, 7819 Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Burglary

7/23 Joston Davis, 9726 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Lena – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

7/23 Jamond Harper, 445 Steadman Rd., Morton – False Report of Bomb (Explosive)

7/23 Rocky Dale Bryant, 608 NW Goodwater Rd – Indictment

7/23 Scotty Roy Bell, 2742 Conehatta Rd., Lake – Indictment

7/23 Patrick Shade Holmes, 356 Live Oak Ave – Indictment, Sexual Battery

7/23 Timothy Edwards Horvath, 822 Pea Ridge Rd., Forest – Indictment

7/23 Jacqueline Anderson, 131 Pine St – Indictment, Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Possession of Marijuana Greater 30

7/23 Antonio Hughes, 534 Allen Rd., Forest - Controlled Substance, Possession of SCH I/II, <1/10th G or 2 D

7/23 David Upton, SCR 132 538 Dr., Morton – Indictment, Sale of Paraphernalia

7/23 Jeremy Ricks, 45 Trail Rd., Forest – Indictment; DUI/3rd or Subsequent Offense

7/23 Kenneth Patrick, 415 Oak St. Rd., Forest – Indictment; DUI/3rd or Subsequent Offense

7/23 Sandra Johnson, 113 Nate Rd., Forest – Hold for Other Agency

7/23 Kennedy Chandler, 3407 Hwy 80, Morton – Possession of A Weapon by Convicted Felon

7/23 Carlos Rojas, 1349 Est 4 St. Rd., Forest – Indictment

7/23 Linton Watts, 745 Jack Lee Dr., Forest – Public Drunk; Disturbing the Peace of Another

7/23 Rafael Hicks, 2169 Hattie Lyles Rd., Forest – Indictment; Possession of A Weapon by Convicted Felon

7/23 Roberta Monk, 326 Kalem Rd., Morton – Indictment; Burglary/Dwelling