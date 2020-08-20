The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between August 7 and August 13, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

08/07/20 to 08/13/20

8/07 Michael Andrew Strickland, 309 Gorton Rd., Morton – Court Order

8/08 Janarious Mekal Jones, 690 Harris Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; Driving on wrong side of the Road

8/08 Candie Marie Trent, 602 Wicker St., Forest – Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

8/08 Joshua Sharp, 9868 N Hwy 21, Forest – Disturbance of Family; Justice Court Failure to Appear

8/08 Christopher McDonald Sr., 822 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; Driving While License is Suspended; No Tag Light; Child Endangerment; No Auto Insurance

8/09 Austin Ray Thompson, 205 Alfred Agee Rd., Morton – Disturbance of Family

8/09 Justin Parker, 6304 Old Hwy 80, Lake – Simple Domestic Violence 1st/2nd Offense

8/10 Javier Moreno Flores, Address Not Listed – DUI/1st Offense

8/10 Cardarius Hughes, 1054 N Hwy 481, Morton – Court Order

8/10 Rafford Dwayne Page, 143 Edwards Rd., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Law Officer; Tampering with Electric, Gas or Water Meter

8/10 Cartavious Summers, 174 Main St., Walnut Grove – Hold for Evaluation

8/11 Javier Ronquillo Diaz, 189 Broad St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Hold for Other Agency

8/11 Bobby Stevenson, 803 Atlantic St., Columbus, GA – Hold for Other Agency

8/12 Maurice J Williams, Lena – Possession of Marijuana Controlled Substance (misdemeanor); Resisting Arrest

8/13 James N Bradford, 143 Stowers Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense upon Law Enforcement Officer; Disturbing the Public Peace; Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000

8/13 Kelly Denise Harris, 2016 Zacate Dr., Odessa, TX – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

8/13 Jamichel Radez Parrot, 200 S Coleman Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense