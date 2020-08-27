The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between August 14 and August 20, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

8/14 Ricky Junior Hughes, 808 Hughes Rd., Forest – Larceny/Grand

8/14 Kelvin Dewayne Johnson, 117 Bradford Ln, Forest – Court Order

8/14 Jasmine Shardeah Kincaid, 4588 Hall Rd., Forest – Receiving Stolen Property/Felony

8/14 Rodrigo Tomas Perez, 344 Butane Rd., Morton – Statutory Rape

8/15 Donte’ Anthony Lee, 7785 Hwy 481, Ludlow – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance(Felony); Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute with Firearm Enhanced; Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids <30/1st Offense

8/15 Shatara Anderson, 131 Pine Rd., Newton – Disturbing the Public Peace

8/15 Danny Ray Reeves, 585 Davis Dr., Morton – No or Expired Tag

8/15 Billy Snow, 8460 E Hwy 80 Dr., Kalem – Simple Assault by Menace or Fear

8/15 Teyarri Johnson, 1683 Old Hwy 18 Dr., Morton – DUI/Refusal

8/16 Patrick McMillan, 4719 Hwy 21 Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence/1st/2nd Offense

8/16 Christy McMillan, 4719 Hwy 21 Rd., Forest - Simple Domestic Violence/1st/2nd Offense

8/16 Tommy Ogletree, 569 N Water Tank Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

8/17 Jason Thrash, 129 Runnels Rd., Morton – Possession of Paraphernalia; Hold for Other Agency

8/17 Lloyd Haralson, 111 Old Black and White Cemetery Rd., Forest – Gratification of Lust

8/17 Venora Graham, 2693 Moorehead Rd., Conehatta – Child Endangerment

8/17 Mary Cathy Pinter, 5259 Hwy 35 N, Forest – Simple Domestic Violence; 1st/2nd Offense

8/18 Nelson Odom, 321 Mt. Carmel Rd., Morton – Probation Violation

8/18 Saint Steward, 87 Midway Odom Rd., Forest – Parole Violation

8/18 Steven Clanton, 862 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Violence 1st/2nd Offense

8/18 Maury Walley, 8409 Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence 1st/2nd Offense; Trespassing

8/18 Malik Ericson Young, 201 Choctaw Rd., Carthage – Simple Domestic Violence 1st/2nd Offense

8/18 Tony Williams II, 721 Forestwood Dr., Byram – Not Listed

8/19 Billy Patrick, 280 King Rd., Forest – Arson/Dwelling, Public School

8/19 Jason Michael Guy, 226 Harrington Cr., Lena – Trespassing

8/20 Claude Kelso Fisackerly, 10681 Hwy 21, Union – Taking of Motor Vehicle; over $1000 Felony

8/20 Steve Bessonette, 518 Springhill Rd., Madison – Home Repair Fraud, Felony