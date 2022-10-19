The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 10 and October 16, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
10/10 Zackery Crocker, 1079 Harrison Rd., Forest – Sentenced
10/10 Britney Crocker, 1079 Harrison Rd., Forest – Sentenced
10/10 Dana Wright, New Subdivision Rd., Morton – Bench Warrant per Circuit Court
10/10 Kendrick Costillo, 98 Thomas Circ., Morton – No Insurance; Seatbelt Violation; No Driver’s License; DUI/1st Offense
10/10 Katelan Johnson, 16239 Hwy 13 N., Lena – Indictment
10/11 Breajah White, 55 Lyle Dr., Forest – No Driver’s License; Seatbelt Violation; DUI/Other; Possessions of Drug Paraphernalia
10/11 Kendrick Walker, Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; Felony Animal Cruelty
10/11 Christopher Hughes, 4837 Lynnwood Dr, Moss Point – Indictment
10/11 David Wayne Spivey, 201 S 5th St., Forest – Public Drunk
10/12 Ternaunce Clark, 1418 12th Ave., Meridian – Mittimus
10/12 Rusty Russell, 358 E Moore Tower Rd., Forest – Burglary
10/12 Edward Dewayne Sessums, 2285 Harperville Rd., Forest – Aggravated Assault x2; Shooting into Motor Vehicle
10/12 Leroy Petersen III, 2224 Billy Sessums Rd., Morton – DUI; No Insurance; No Tag; Seatbelt Violation
10/12 Andrew Woods, 90 Burkes Circ., Forest – Burglary of Residence, Warrant
10/13 Carlos Rojas Feria, 778 Hwy 13, Trailer Park, Morton – Felony, Malicious Mischief; B & E
10/13 Angela Lyles, 469 Bilbro Rd., Morton – DUI/ Speeding/ No Driver’s License; No Insurance; Seatbelt Violation
10/14 Cheyann Louis Floyd, 8766 Hwy 21, Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Failure to Comply
10/15 Gasper Francisco Juan, 349 I’bervillle Rd., Forest – No Driver’s License’ Disregard to Traffic Device; DUI; No Insurance; No Seatbelt
10/15 Eddie Lee Sexton, 535 Wash Dr., Forest – Aggravated Assault on Law Officer; Failure to Stop When Officer Signaled; Contempt of Court
10/15 Taylor Jones, 179 Watson Dr., Forest – Domestic Violence; Possession of Marijuana
10/15 Destiny Moore, 179 Watson Dr., Forest – Domestic Violence; Possession of Marijuana
10/15 William Lindsey Jr., 4069 N 45th St., Milwaukee, WI – Speeding; No Insurance; DUI/1st Offense; Failure to Keep Proper Lane