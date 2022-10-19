The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 10 and October 16, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

10/10 Zackery Crocker, 1079 Harrison Rd., Forest – Sentenced

10/10 Britney Crocker, 1079 Harrison Rd., Forest – Sentenced

10/10 Dana Wright, New Subdivision Rd., Morton – Bench Warrant per Circuit Court

10/10 Kendrick Costillo, 98 Thomas Circ., Morton – No Insurance; Seatbelt Violation; No Driver’s License; DUI/1st Offense

10/10 Katelan Johnson, 16239 Hwy 13 N., Lena – Indictment

10/11 Breajah White, 55 Lyle Dr., Forest – No Driver’s License; Seatbelt Violation; DUI/Other; Possessions of Drug Paraphernalia

10/11 Kendrick Walker, Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; Felony Animal Cruelty

10/11 Christopher Hughes, 4837 Lynnwood Dr, Moss Point – Indictment

10/11 David Wayne Spivey, 201 S 5th St., Forest – Public Drunk

10/12 Ternaunce Clark, 1418 12th Ave., Meridian – Mittimus

10/12 Rusty Russell, 358 E Moore Tower Rd., Forest – Burglary

10/12 Edward Dewayne Sessums, 2285 Harperville Rd., Forest – Aggravated Assault x2; Shooting into Motor Vehicle

10/12 Leroy Petersen III, 2224 Billy Sessums Rd., Morton – DUI; No Insurance; No Tag; Seatbelt Violation

10/12 Andrew Woods, 90 Burkes Circ., Forest – Burglary of Residence, Warrant

10/13 Carlos Rojas Feria, 778 Hwy 13, Trailer Park, Morton – Felony, Malicious Mischief; B & E

10/13 Angela Lyles, 469 Bilbro Rd., Morton – DUI/ Speeding/ No Driver’s License; No Insurance; Seatbelt Violation

10/14 Cheyann Louis Floyd, 8766 Hwy 21, Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Failure to Comply

10/15 Gasper Francisco Juan, 349 I’bervillle Rd., Forest – No Driver’s License’ Disregard to Traffic Device; DUI; No Insurance; No Seatbelt

10/15 Eddie Lee Sexton, 535 Wash Dr., Forest – Aggravated Assault on Law Officer; Failure to Stop When Officer Signaled; Contempt of Court

10/15 Taylor Jones, 179 Watson Dr., Forest – Domestic Violence; Possession of Marijuana

10/15 Destiny Moore, 179 Watson Dr., Forest – Domestic Violence; Possession of Marijuana

10/15 William Lindsey Jr., 4069 N 45th St., Milwaukee, WI – Speeding; No Insurance; DUI/1st Offense; Failure to Keep Proper Lane