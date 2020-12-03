The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 19 and November 26, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
11/20 Christopher Williams, 8424 Hwy 80 E, Morton – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense
11/21 Diego Miquel Gomez, 359 Iberville Rd., Forest – Public Drunk
11/21 Diego Alonzo Perez, 765 Cane St., Forest – Careless Driving; No Driver’s License; DUI, 1st Offense
11/22 Codi Hancock, 10050 N Road 2628, Philadelphia – DUI, 1st Offense; Careless Driving
11/22 Joey Gaineys, 380 Rankin Rd., Morton – Hold for Evaluation
11/22 Tonya Lachelle Gipson, 858 Grant-Johnson Rd., Morton – Not Listed
11/22 Silver Jones, 3857 N Hwy 43, Brandon – Not Listed
11/22 Jamarion Wilson, 562 Futch Rd., Harperville – Possession of Contraband items in Jail; Disturbing the Peace of Another; Disturbing the Peace of Another; Hold for Other Agency
11/23 Jason Bryant Page, 143 Edward Rd., Forest – Indictment, Larceny/Petit
11/23 Joshua Sharp, 10220 Hwy 21, Forest – Disturbance of Peace
11/24 Brett Taylor Posey, 109 McMillan Rd., Lake – Disturbance of Family; Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense
11/24 Kyreke Nicholson, 4027 South Main St., Newton – Hold for Other Agency
11/24 Rachel M. Griffin, 5921 Lang Mill Rd., Forest – Contributing to Delinquency or Neglect, Child
11/24 Christopher Lambert, 5921 Lang Mill Rd., Forest – Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Contribute to Delinquency or Neglect, Child
11/24 Vuong Nguyen, 209 New Ireland Rd., Newton – Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Contribute to Delinquency or Neglect, Child
11/25 Jose Albert Romero, 3663 E 2nd St., Apt 210, Montclaire, CA – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon
11/26 Lucas Mataeo Torrez, 330 N Broad St., Forest – DUI, 1st/ Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Accident, Leave Scene, Attended vehicle ; Property Damage
11/26 Alfonzo Dwayne Brimlett, Forest – Resisting or Obstructing Arrest; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order
11/26 Juan Lucas Carrillo, 513 Old Morton Rd., Forest – DUI, #rd or Subsequent Offense; No Auto Insurance; No Driver’s License