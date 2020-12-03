The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 19 and November 26, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

11/20 Christopher Williams, 8424 Hwy 80 E, Morton – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

11/21 Diego Miquel Gomez, 359 Iberville Rd., Forest – Public Drunk

11/21 Diego Alonzo Perez, 765 Cane St., Forest – Careless Driving; No Driver’s License; DUI, 1st Offense

11/22 Codi Hancock, 10050 N Road 2628, Philadelphia – DUI, 1st Offense; Careless Driving

11/22 Joey Gaineys, 380 Rankin Rd., Morton – Hold for Evaluation

11/22 Tonya Lachelle Gipson, 858 Grant-Johnson Rd., Morton – Not Listed

11/22 Silver Jones, 3857 N Hwy 43, Brandon – Not Listed

11/22 Jamarion Wilson, 562 Futch Rd., Harperville – Possession of Contraband items in Jail; Disturbing the Peace of Another; Disturbing the Peace of Another; Hold for Other Agency

11/23 Jason Bryant Page, 143 Edward Rd., Forest – Indictment, Larceny/Petit

11/23 Joshua Sharp, 10220 Hwy 21, Forest – Disturbance of Peace

11/24 Brett Taylor Posey, 109 McMillan Rd., Lake – Disturbance of Family; Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

11/24 Kyreke Nicholson, 4027 South Main St., Newton – Hold for Other Agency

11/24 Rachel M. Griffin, 5921 Lang Mill Rd., Forest – Contributing to Delinquency or Neglect, Child

11/24 Christopher Lambert, 5921 Lang Mill Rd., Forest – Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Contribute to Delinquency or Neglect, Child

11/24 Vuong Nguyen, 209 New Ireland Rd., Newton – Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Contribute to Delinquency or Neglect, Child

11/25 Jose Albert Romero, 3663 E 2nd St., Apt 210, Montclaire, CA – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon

11/26 Lucas Mataeo Torrez, 330 N Broad St., Forest – DUI, 1st/ Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Accident, Leave Scene, Attended vehicle ; Property Damage

11/26 Alfonzo Dwayne Brimlett, Forest – Resisting or Obstructing Arrest; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

11/26 Juan Lucas Carrillo, 513 Old Morton Rd., Forest – DUI, #rd or Subsequent Offense; No Auto Insurance; No Driver’s License