The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 26, 2021 and December 2, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

11/26 Jonathan Walker Sipp, 1725 N MLK Jr Dr. #1803, Waco, TX – DUI/1st Offense; Failure to Yield Right of Way to Emergency Vehicle; Careless Driving, Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000

11/26 Austin Luke, 28 Pearidge Rd., Forest – Not Listed

11/26 Larry Kincaid III, 197 N Little River Rd., Forest – Serving Misdemeanor Sentence

11/26 Reynaldo Junior Echarry, Rowe Street, Forest – Profanity, etc. in a Public Place

11/27 James Earl Lee, 1440 Hwy 13 N, Morton – DUI/1st Offense

11/27 Linda Sue Jones, 1388 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Public Peace

11/27 Oler Jones, 1388 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace of Another

11/27 Lagregory Allen Bloodsaw, 1335 Johnsontown Rd., Walnut Grove – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

11/27 Daniel James Jerkins, 1386 Harperville Rd., Forest – Disorderly Conduct/Disobey Lawful Order

11/27 Austin Jacob Daniel Perkins, 768 Cooperville Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Violence/1st/2nd Offense; Bond Surrender

11/27 William Isaiah Hollis, 1715 Brewer Rd., Forest – Failure to Yield Right of Way to Emergency Vehicle

11/28 Jamarion Cortez Wilson, 562 Futch Rd., Forest – Possession of Weapon by a Convicted Felon; Aggravated Assault/ Extreme Indifference to Life.

11/28 Linda Sue Jones, 1388 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton – Larceny/Petit

11/28 Justin Box, 108 Kalem Rd., Morton – Burglary/ Other Structure

11/28 Corneilious Undra Amos, 185 Waggoner Rd., Morton – Not Listed

11/29 Edward Oneil Lewis, 618 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

11/29 Laddie Smith, 408 Wesley Rd., Newton – Indictment/DUI, 3rd or Subsequent Offense

11/29 Joany Strickland, 32 1st St., Forest – Shoplifting/1st Offense Value $1000 or Less

11/29 Darquise James Davis, 1328 W Concordia Ave., Milwaukee, WI – Not Listed

11/29 Keddriques Morris, 15215, Dekalb – Not Listed

11/29 Tevandre Boyd, 1207 Hwy 481 N, Morton – Not Listed

11/29 Brandon White, 1207 Hwy 481 N., Morton – Not Listed

11/29 Chelsi White, 1207 Hwy 481 N, Morton – Not Listed

11/29 Allison Elizabeth Chamblee, 1360 Lawrence- Conehatta Rd., Lawrence – Indictment

11/30 Ashley Bryan Smith, 50 Taylor Dr., Morton – Indictment

11/30 Keith Shone Anderson, 1325 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Forest – Indictment

11/30 Nicklos Davis, 107 Alma Avenue, Not Listed

11/30 Charles Redwood, 306 B Newton, Union – Not Listed

11/30 Keantray Thomas, 634 Conehatta Prospect Rd., Conehatta – DUI/1st Offense; Leave the Scene of an Accident/ Unattended Vehicle; No Auto Insurance; No Driver’s License/ No or Expired Tag

11/30 Titus White, 244 Hillsboro St., Forest – No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Possession, Sale, Transfer of Stolen Firearm; DUI/1st Offense

12/01 Paula Pryor, 1462 Steadman Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/01 Paula Thomas, 365 Sanctified Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/01 Joany Strickland, 32 1st St., Forest – Bond Surrender

12/02 Stanley Ray Puckett Jr., 56 Tadpole Rd., Forest – Not Listed

12/02 Daniel Todd Dennington, 18820 Hwy 21 S., Forest – Fleeing or Eluding Police in Motor Vehicle (felony)

12/02 Baxter Hall, 3007 Hugh Mitchell Rd., Conehatta – Contempt of Court

12/02 Roger Stokes, 1064 Smith Rd., Walnut Grove – Warrant/ Justice Court (probation violation)

12/02 Anthony Charles Anderson, 1957 Anderson Rd., Forest – Warrant/Justice Court (probation violation)